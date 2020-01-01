Please select your home edition
The Gold Coast's Yacht Club back open for business

by Virginia Riddle-Cross 1 Jun 23:21 PDT
Southport Yacht Club re-open for business © Virginia Riddle-Cross

After months of closure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southport Yacht Club will re-open this Friday, 5th June.

One of Gold Coasts premier outdoor dining venues, and recent winner of Club's Queensland 'Best Sports Club', will open its doors once again to their 3000+ Members and the public this weekend.

New revised Government restrictions allow the Yacht Club to open based on 20 people per "room/defined area", while still applying the; one person per four square metres rule as per the COVID-19 dining guidelines.

Which will mean their Waterfront Restaurant, in Main Beach, can now open for up to 60 patrons for each of their two lunch and two dinner seatings, all while overlooking the Club's Marina and beautiful Gold Coast Broadwater. The Club is also offering a two-hour 'Cocktail Style' tapas seating in their newly refurbished 4Shore Bar from 1530 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A perfect opportunity for friends and family to gather for an overdue catch-up, unwind and watch the sunset over our stunning Hinterland.

Southport Yacht Club re-open for business - photo © Virginia Riddle-Cross
Southport Yacht Club re-open for business - photo © Virginia Riddle-Cross

The diversity of the Club's many outdoor areas ensures that patrons will be in one of the healthiest and safest environments in the wake of the Coronavirus.

Stringent disinfecting and cleaning has been in place over the past four weeks. With all staff now training COVID Safe certification, and contractors on hand to ensure the Club's heavily sanitised, carpets steamed cleaned, bars scrubbed and furniture pressure cleaned and sterilised. On top of this, the Club has a COVID-19 Plan in place and is undergoing disinfectant fogging four times a day.

General Manager Brett James says 'I believe the Club is a haven for our patrons due to the open outdoor environment, it is the most secure place to dine in this uncertain time. The Club has taken every precaution to ensure our Members and the public wellbeing is of utmost priority'.

Southport Yacht Club re-open for business - photo © Virginia Riddle-Cross
Southport Yacht Club re-open for business - photo © Virginia Riddle-Cross

Southport Yacht Club opens this Friday for dinner, Saturday onwards for lunch and dinners.

To book call +61 7 5591 3500 or online www.southportyachtclub.com.au/dining.

Additional information can also be obtained from Southport Yacht Club Marketing Manager, Virginia Riddle-Cross via or +61 7 5591 3500.

