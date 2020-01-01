World premiere - Maritimo M55 Flybridge motor yacht coming 2021

Maritimo M55 Flybridge © Maritimo Maritimo M55 Flybridge © Maritimo

by Maritimo 31 May 16:01 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, unveiled an exciting addition to their internationally acclaimed M-Series flybridge motor yacht range today, with a virtual reveal of the revolutionary new M55 flybridge motor yacht, set for its world premiere early 2021.

In virtual attendance were Maritimo VIP clients and international media, who were provided with a complete online presentation, with virtual reveal and walkthrough experience of a staged prototype crafted within Maritimo's design and new product development division at its state of the art Gold Coast based manufacturing facility.

The new M55 is the latest addition to the iconic flybridge motor yacht series, a series renowned for long range cruising efficiency, build integrity and ocean tested performance, all of which Maritimo's esteemed legacy has been built upon.

"The new M55 long range cruising flybridge motor yacht fuses the latest advancements in motor yacht technology and design with all of the legacy features of the iconic M-Series models past," said Maritimo Director of Design, Tom Barry-Cotter.

Below the surface

The new M55 hull is an advanced evolution of Maritimo's longstanding experience in long range cruising design. The variable deadrise hull with deep keel, sharp bow entry and flattened progression aft has been focused on offshore cruising performance, comfort and stability.

As with all M-Series models, the foundations of the new M55's hull design and engineering are centered on direct shaft drive technology. Maritimo has continually developed hull and engineering design specifically for shaft technology, whilst many others switched between the drive system fads of the era.

This focus and dedication to the development of shaft driven technology has positioned Maritimo as world leaders in shaft driven performance and long range cruising. The direct shaft drives in the M55 will be powered by standard twin Volvo Penta D11-670MHP power units with an option of Volvo Penta D13-800MHP or Scania Di13-825MHP power units.

"Cruising efficiency and ocean proven dependability, are key to the concept of any long range motor yacht, and the new M55 is set to be revolutionary in these categories," said Barry-Cotter.

The hull design and engineering are based around a 9 degree straight shaft drive system which maximises efficiency, reduces draft to an extremely practical 1.4m (4'6") and neutrally locates weight distribution within the hull. This combination creates a balanced cruising experience that is capable of planing efficiently at all speeds.

The advancements in cruising efficiency are multiplied even further when combined with the M55's 4550L (1200 US GAL) fuel capacity, meaning the M55 will be capable of adventuring further than ever before.

The fuel system is comprised of three tanks that are designed to lower the vessel's centre of gravity and further increase stability. Wing tanks flanking each hull side gravity feed a 2300L (607 US GAL) main tank located along the M55's keel line, keeping the main mass of fuel as low as possible in the hull, creating greater stability.

Above the surface

The Maritimo M-Series flybridge motor yacht has long been renowned for its catering to a practical boating lifestyle.

Features such as the enclosed climate controlled flybridge skylounge, internal flybridge stairs, aft galley, walk around side decks, and practical deck spaces have set the international standard for motor yacht design.

"The M55 flybridge motor yacht showcases the future of flybridge motor yacht design," said Barry- Cotter.

"The new design has not only integrated all of the iconic M-Series features into the vessel, it has advanced them into an entirely new standard.

"Every aspect of the design has been obsessively reflected upon and refined during the design and new product development process, to achieve the functional solutions, comfort, and living spaces we set out to achieve."

The M55 has reimagined the idea of a practical deck space with its new adventure deck lower cockpit design. The adventure deck creates an incredible watersports or adventure haven with practical proximity to the water.

The adventure deck incorporates the option to be opened with electric actuators to unveil a fully lined 3.0m (9'10") tender garage with 250kg davit for owners looking to conceal tenders away from the platform of forward deck.

The adventure deck lower cockpit can also be integrated with an optional 1.4m (4'6") extended platform to create a mammoth deck space with endless practical applications.

One step up from the lower cockpit, is the upper cockpit alfresco deck space, with easy access to deep walkthrough side decks.

The upper cockpit is fully sheltered by the extended flybridge headliner, providing complete cover for the alfresco area. Adding further cover is the option for roll down isinglass clears which provide complete 360 degree protection for the deck space. The design also conveniently conceals the clears with moulded headliner recesses when stored.

Maritimo's iconic aft galley seamlessly connects the upper cockpit deck and the enormous saloon lounging area.

Injecting light and air to the saloon and flybridge is the option of Maritimo's unique two stage vista sliding windows which transform the areas into an indoor/outdoor escape.

Graciously veiling the walk around side decks are free flowing wing mouldings which integrate in with the flybridge design to induce more flybridge beam and living space, creating the most spacious flybridge for a motor yacht in the 50-60ft size category.

The fully enclosed climate controlled flybridge skylounge space incorporates a pair of distinct flybridge lounging areas, for cruising and relaxing, which can easily convert to additional sleeping berths if required.

Beyond the aft bifold doors is an immense flybridge deck space that can be optioned with further alfresco lounging with full hardtop coverage, opening skylights as well as the option for concealed roll down clears.

Below deck the M55 offers three spacious staterooms and two ensuites, with full beam king master stateroom, offset queen forward stateroom and twin single starboard guest stateroom.

The lower companionway allocates space for either combination or separate washer and dryer options.

"Below decks we have gone to incredible efforts in creating free flowing spaces that best utilize the hull's volume, maximizes height, and minimizes the number of steps in the floors and ceilings," said Barry-Cotter.

"The new M55 brings together the combined skills and expertise of worldclass Maritimo craftsmen and epitomises our corporate culture and unyielding commitment to reaching perfection with every new motoryacht we create."

The M55 is set to world premiere in early 2021.

Specifications