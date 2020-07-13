Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Multihull Solutions free live Webinar Series

by Multihull Solutions 28 May 23:33 PDT
Multihull Solutions free live webinar series © Multihull Solutions

In this edition we encourage you to join our free live Webinar Series, that features each Friday a new cruising topic or a walk-through of new and pre-owned multihulls. This popular series gives you the opportunity to learn more about multihulls and cruising in general, asking our team questions along the way. This afternoon at 2pm AEST we present a live walk-through of the pre-owned Lagoon 421 Kinchega. Whether you are looking at this particular model or not, it's a great chance to ask our Brokerage team any questions you may have. You can register here.

 

We are also very excited to share next week's live Webinar with you, as Michael and Marita Lysaght of "Let's Dance" share their "Insider Tips for Cruising the Mediterranean". Register your place here.

 

We invite you to our Sydney Open-for-Inspection Event, where we will be showcasing the brand new Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 and MY 44 Power Catamaran.  Gordon and Louise Coates will be there for you to chat about their "Big Adventure!" sailing from France to Australia in 90 days aboard the Elba 45, which will also be on display.

 

In addition, we bring you the latest pre-owned boats for sale from our Brokerage Division, as well as share the latest multihulls that have recently been reduced in price. 

 

As always, our team is on hand to help you with any multihull-related enquiries regarding buying, selling or enjoying your boat. 

 

Fair winds and following seas,

The Multihull Solutions team

 

SYDNEY OPEN-FOR-INSPECTION EVENT

New Fountaine Pajot Models On Display 

Friday 26 and Saturday 27 June 2020

 

This is an excellent opportunity to personally inspect the brand new model Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran and the popular MY 44 power catamaran at our Sydney Sales Centre in Rushcutters Bay. 

 

Inspections are available at regular time slots over the two days to adhere to social distancing measures. All inspection bookings must be confirmed and we will be ensuring strict Covid-19 safety policies are implemented. This also presents a great chance to view these boats with very few people onboard!

 

The Multihull Solutions team, including our fantastic ambassadors Gordon and Louise Coates, will be on hand to answer any queries you may have. Hear all about Gordon and Lou's Big Adventure (sailing from France to Australia in 90 days aboard the very Elba 45 that will be on display) and follow their trip through their series of videos.

 

Book your appointment below and secure the time that suits you. We look forward to showing you aboard these two popular models.

 

WEBINAR: NEXT FRIDAY 5 JUNE | BOOK NOW!

 

SPECIAL OFFER | INDIGO 53 DAY CATAMARANS

Save 12.5% off Retail Price For New Orders

 

The Indigo 53 power catamaran is an incredible platform for commercial day charters and cruising whether its a snorkelling adventure, whale-watching expedition or a cruise with family and friends.

 

The breathtaking flybridge provides a 360° sea view and is a great space for relaxing. Designed to be operated by a crew, the Indigo 53 is easily maintained and comfortable for guests with a cruising speed of 18 knots and maximum speed of 23 knots.

LATEST PRE-OWNED FOR SALE

2005 Pescott Whitehaven 11.7m Paw Paw

 

Price: $150,000 USD

Lying: Phuket, Thailand

Beautifully refitted. 

2008 Trawler Catamaran

Solon Islandus

 

Price: 845,000

Lying: Phuket, Thailand

Liveaboard motor cruiser.

2018 FP Helia 44

Dos Peregrinos

 

Price: 520,000

Lying: Sicily, Italy

Immaculate fully equipped Owner's version.

REDUCED TO SELL

2014 Lagoon 400 S2

Runaway

NOW $360,000 USD

Lying: Malaysia / Thailand

2002 FP Athena 38

Catacaos

NOW $215,000 AUD

Lying: Gold Coast, QLD, Australia

2005 Seacart 30 GP Trimaran

Frankenstein

NOW $157,000 USD

Lying: Langkawi, Malaysia

2013 Noah Thompson 40 Sports

Magic Bus

NOW $238,000 USD

Lying: Phuket, Thailand

 

 

GORDON & LOU'S BIG ADVENTURE 

Episode 4 | The Atlantic Crossing

 

16 days in bumpy conditions crossing the Atlantic Ocean, sitting on 11.5 knots at times under parasail. Watch Gordon, Lou and Steves trip as they sail from Lanzarote to Martinique. Beautiful footage and an insight into offshore passages, with a delicious Mahi Mahi along the way!

 

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to receive notifications when each new episode is released!

 

INSIDE THE FOUNTAINE PAJOT SHIPYARD

Design Department | Video

Find out about the latest developments in the Fountaine Pajot world, including electro-mobility projects and future trends, and inspect the Elba 45 with Vincent Laigo, director of Fountaine Pajots core sailing range Technical & Design department.

     

LIVE WEBINAR SERIES

We are delighted to invite you to join our live Webinar series! These sessions are free and jam-packed with expert advice and first-hand accounts of cruising life, and you are welcome to join as many as you like.  View full schedule here.

TODAY 2PM

Live walk-through of Lagoon 421 Kinchega with James Beeby.

Friday 5 June

Insider Tips for Cruising the Mediterranean with Michael & Marita Lysaght.

Friday 19 June

Live walk-through of NEEL 51 trimaran with our general manager Andrew de Bruin.

Friday 3 July

Sailing from France to Australia in 90 days with Gordon & Louise Coates.

     

MULTIHULL SOLUTIONS PHUKET REGATTA 

10 - 13 July 2020 | Phuket, Thailand

Organised and operated by Phuket Yacht Club in the stunning environs of Chalong Bay, the Multihull Solutions Phuket Regatta has become the largest multihull-only event in Asia, and Multihull Solutions is proud to be the naming sponsor once again.

 

The three-day (Saturday to Monday) racing format remains with registration on Friday 10 July and racing from 11-13 July 2020. Earlybird registration can now be completed and Notice of Race found at the clubs website.

 

DISCOUNTED CHARTER RATES AVAILABLE

In partnership with Sunsail and The Moorings we are proud to offer you discounted charter rates on a range of catamarans for racing as well as monohulls and power catamarans for spectators. Enjoy a discount of up to 30%, starting from just $1,470 for 5 nights charter.

     

 

CONNECT WITH US

Related Articles

Multihull Update: New Listings, Reductions & More
The latest pre-owned boats for sale from the Multihull Solutions Brokerage Division In this edition we bring you the latest pre-owned boats for sale from our Brokerage Division, including our Feature Multihull of the Week, the MY 40 Company Demonstrator, which has just been reduced. Posted on 17 May Multihull Solutions launches webinar series
Another step to keep cruising enthusiasts afloat during COVID-19 lockdowns Multihull Solutions has taken another step to keep cruising enthusiasts afloat during COVID-19 lockdowns with the launch of an innovative Webinar series. Posted on 5 May Multihull Solutions launches virtual boat show
Features full interactive walk-through facilities of its power and sail catamarans Multihull Solutions has launched an innovative Virtual Boat Show allowing buyers to comprehensively inspect a large range of new and pre-owned range of catamarans and trimarans on its website. Posted on 22 Apr NEEL 47 trimaran awarded Multihull of the Year
A major international marine award in the 40 to 50-foot category The NEEL 47 trimaran has won a major international marine award being voted "Multihull of the Year" in the 40 to 50-foot category. Posted on 21 Apr Gordon & Louise's Big Adventure Episode 1
Sailing from France to Australia in 90 days! Many of you would have met our lovely ambassadors Gordon & Louise Coates at boat shows around the world. They assist the Multihull Solutions team by chatting about their experiences with their previous boats cruising around the coast of Australia Posted on 17 Apr Multihull Solutions Top Tips
Helpful Online Resource Centre Some great resources including; five features to help choose your cruising catamaran, Passage Planning SW Pacific to New Zealand and Sail The Tuamotus, French Polynesia. Posted on 10 Apr Multihull Solutions update
Elba 45 arrival, Event Updates, Ex-Factory Pick-up Videos Launched It's certainly a tumultuous and challenging time, and we understand some clients have been impacted with COVID-19 disrupting work, travel and cruising plans. Posted on 3 Apr Eight days to go to Pittwater Sail Expo
A free event which opens the doors for the public to meet with industry professionals Come on down and see the Multihull Solutions NSW team who would love to show you the stunning Fountaine Pajot Saona 47 on display. Posted on 13 Mar Strong crowds expected at Multihull Boat Show
A big turnout anticipated for the Open Day A big turnout is anticipated for the annual Multihull Solutions Multihull Boat Show and Open Day on Saturday 28 March on the Gold Coast. Posted on 2 Mar
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy