Custom Horizon CC98 in build for repeat Australian owner

CC98 under construction © Horizon Yachts CC98 under construction © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 27 May 14:06 PDT

A loyal Horizon yacht owner has ordered his latest dream yacht - a Horizon Custom Collection (CC) 98. This is fourth Horizon vessel for the experienced Australian owner, who requested specific - and somewhat challenging - details drawn from the best aspects of his previous vessels, including accommodations for a helicopter as well as a submarine.

An adventurous yachtsman who enjoys cruising to remote locations, the owner, having previously owned a CC80, an E84 and an E88, requested that his new yacht feature an exterior style similar to the Horizon E Series yachts. He also liked the interior space and natural light afforded by the FD Series and approached the yard with a request for a combination of both. Thus, this new CC98 will boast a unique exterior profile, with expansive windows and a spacious interior within a 23' 6" beam.

To accommodate a touch-and-go helipad, the entire superstructure of this new vessel will be constructed of carbon fiber composite, which not only guarantees strength and structural integrity for the helipad but also considers hull performance and efficiency by significantly reducing the weight of the upper decks.

To accommodate either a submarine or a large inflatable (up to 24ft LOA) on the boat deck, the enclosed skylounge will be positioned forward an additional six feet. 4-ton and 1.5 ton lifting cranes will be incorporated to manage the launch and retrieval of such large pieces of equipment. This yacht also features a telescoping mast and radar arch to navigate the low bridges in Australia.

Within the spacious interior, guests will be accommodated in five staterooms including a full-beam, on-deck master suite. A large galley area is positioned aft on the main deck to facilitate dining either on the aft deck or at the interior dining table. Relaxation and entertaining areas are found throughout and the foredeck has been designed to accommodate a jacuzzi and large sunpad.

Great consideration was given to the engine selection so as to accommodate long-range and efficient cruising. With this in mind, commercial-grade 10V 2000 series MTU engines have been chosen. The ZF trailing gearboxes are designed for full redundancy and to enable the ability to run on one motor, which reduces fuel burn and engine hours. Lithium-ion battery packs will also be installed to offset the house functions such as air conditioning and general electricity. The fuel capacity has also substantially increased to 6,500 U.S. gals (24,600l).

Currently under construction and on schedule to deliver to her owner in early 2021, the new Horizon CC98 will easily provide the owner the opportunity to travel to the world's most remote locations with his family, friends and favorite toys. This fourth Horizon is a dream vessel for an owner who appreciates the exceptional quality, proven functionality, and opportunities for customization and innovation that sets Horizon Yachts apart from its competitors.

About the Horizon Custom Collection (CC) Series: Horizon prides itself on its advanced customization capabilities offered to every series build. The Custom Collection (CC) designation is reserved for oneof-a-kind, fully custom builds that showcase exceptional design and engineering. Learn more about the Horizon CC Series here

CC98 Basic Specifications: