Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

NSW coastal communities on high alert for debris and containers

by Penny Robins 26 May 09:14 PDT
NSW coastal communities on high alert © Australian Maritime Safety Authority

Transport for NSW is reminding beachgoers and coastal councils of what to do when debris or shipping containers wash up on beaches after boxes washed ashore on Bondi Beach today.

NSW Maritime A/ Executive Director NSW Maritime Alex Barrell said plans were advanced to deal with the impact of 40 containers that were lost overboard on Sunday from the Singapore-flagged cargo ship APL England.

"Despite these containers being lost 70 kilometres offshore, NSW Maritime has been preparing for exactly this - how to respond in the event containers or debris wash ashore," Mr Barrell said.

"We have been advising coastal councils of what they need to do if containers and their contents come ashore between Sydney and Gosford as modelling of sea currents suggested.

"The first debris - boxes of flexible ducting, commonly used in heating and cooling systems - has come ashore at Bondi and Long Bay Beach. Debris has also been found by members of the public at Magenta Beach and The Entrance.

"These are consistent with items on the ship's cargo manifest, along with building supplies, protective equipment, plastic bottles and aircraft seats. Thankfully, no hazardous materials are reported in what fell overboard."

Mr Barrell said Transport for NSW will lead an effort involving NSW authorities, local councils and the Australian Marine Safety Authority to remove any debris which washes ashore.

He said it was important boat operators were on the look out for any floating containers which can pose a safety hazard to other passing boats such as fishing trawlers.

"And of course from an environmental point of view it is best not to have the contents of shipping containers floating around in and washing up on our shores," Mr Barrell said.

"We will be managing any further collection and safe disposal of debris from this ship as part of our marine pollution responsibilities, in the same way we did in the weeks and months following a similar container overboard incident two years ago with the YM Efficiency."

Cargo ship APL England lost 40 containers 73 kilometres south east of Sydney on Sunday. The vessel had been travelling from China and was en route to Melbourne. It will now dock at the Port of Brisbane.

Members of the public who witness any suspected debris or shipping containers on NSW beaches should contact the NSW Maritime Info Line 13 12 36 or report via email to .

Related Articles

Owners reminded to dispose of boats responsibly
Boat owners are reminded of their responsibilities Boat owners are reminded of their responsibilities on the eve of the NSW Government stepping in to remove an 11 metre derelict boat dumped on an emergency mooring at Camden Haven. Posted on 15 Aug 2019 Lifejackets save lives, learn how to save yours
Free lifejacket clinics will be held at Port Stephens this Sunday Acting Executive Director NSW Maritime Mark Hutchings said the clinic will see Roads and Maritime staff teaching boaters how to carry out a simple pre-wear check before use and how to service inflatable lifejackets. Posted on 25 Mar 2019 Targeting dangerous boating behaviour
NSW and Victoria maritime authorities are joining forces NSW and Victoria maritime authorities are joining forces this weekend to remind boaters, no matter where you come from, safety is the most important part of your day on the water. Posted on 8 Mar 2019 Keep an eye out where vehicle ferries are about
Keep an eye out where vehicle ferries are about Boaters are reminded to navigate safely near vehicle ferries after 20 near-misses were reported to Roads and Maritime Services between August 2018 and January 2019. Posted on 27 Feb 2019 Learn how to look after lifejackets for free
Free lifejacket clinics on the South Coast Free lifejacket clinics will be held on the South Coast between Friday 15 February and Sunday 17 February 2019, as part of a new phase of the successful NSW Government wear a lifejacket program. Posted on 14 Feb 2019 Learn how to look after lifejackets for free
'Wear a lifejacket' program is being launched, with free lifejacket clinics A new phase of the successful NSW Government 'Wear a lifejacket' program is being launched, with free lifejacket clinics in selected areas in NSW during February. Posted on 6 Feb 2019 Have fun, stay safe - Maritime NSW message
Australia Day is expected to be the biggest day of the year on the water Australia Day is expected to be the biggest day of the year on waterways around NSW with thousands of extra boats on the water. Posted on 25 Jan 2019 Boaters behaving better on the water
Annual water safety campaign run by Roads and Maritime Services It has been mostly smooth sailing for boating enthusiasts during an annual water safety campaign run by Roads and Maritime Services. Posted on 23 Jan 2019 Don't have a beer and steer
Skippers are warned not to drink while operating a vessel Skippers are warned not to drink while operating a vessel, to wear lifejackets, and to check their equipment before every launch, ahead of a State-wide operation staring this weekend. Posted on 12 Jan 2019 $5500 reminder the waterways are there to share
A 35-year-old Concord West man yesterday received a $5500 reminder A 35-year-old Concord West man yesterday received a $5500 reminder that it pays to follow the rules and be mindful of the wake that a boat creates. Posted on 12 Dec 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy