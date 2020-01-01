Maritimo S51 - the perfect all-rounder

Maritimo S51 © Tom Barry-Cotter Maritimo S51 © Tom Barry-Cotter

by Tom Barry-Cotter 25 May 22:12 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo's specialist custom division, Maritimo One, has produced yet another specifically designed vessel for a game fishing enthusiast New Zealand based owner based on the highly popular 2020 model S51 motor yacht.

The Maritmo One S51 sedan motor yacht is one of the company's most popular models and the 2020 version is striking a chord with boaters world wide.

The latest Maritimo One creation is the first of the offshore cruising, single level entertainers to be fitted with a state of the art game tower as well as featuring a number of other specific custom modifications to the cockpit, setup for sport fishing.

The new 2020 model S51 has undergone significant upgrades from its original design and sales and interest in the new model has been high.

Maritimo's lead designer, Tom Barry-Cotter, said the 2020 variant of the S51 has significant design refinements.

"Elegantly integrating into the hull topsides the new S51 has all new panoramic hull side window profiles amid some other purposeful design elements which enhance both the interior and exterior form," he said.

"The S51 model enhancements are the latest innovation in an ongoing R&D strategy of design changes that Maritimo has undertaken across its entire model range."

Barry-Cotter said the 2020 updates would help keep Maritimo at the forefront of luxury motoryacht style internationally.

"We have enhanced the interior spaces with updated material palettes, cabinetry design and lighting packages," he said.

"The new model also includes a new sport dashboard design veiling the extent of the helm.

"Maritimo has been steadily increasing development in R&D in recent years as part of the company's long-term growth strategy.

"These new design elements are a strategic addition in complimenting the existing features of our product line and aimed to generate even strong product appeal."

Barry-Cotter said the 2020 model S51 was the perfect vessel for those boaters who wanted single level living and relaxation space with no fly bridge stairs to negotiate.

He said for boaters who had to navigate under bridges to reach their homeports the sleek low lines of the S51 were also a big bonus.

"The S51 ticks a lot of boxes for people with specific needs while still providing the full beam master suite and a variety of layouts to accommodate up to six people in comfort," he said.

"As a mid sized vessel it is easily maneuvered and handled by a boating couple, but provides enough space and amenity to easily cater for a family or an owner and a group of friends.

"The new generation S51 will see the popularity of this model continued."