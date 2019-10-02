Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht kisses the water as her world premiere approaches

by Stephen Milne 24 May 23:36 PDT

The newest addition to Riviera's internationally acclaimed Sports Motor Yacht collection, the 64 SMY, has just been launched as she approaches her world premiere in June.

Work on the final fit-out is now advancing by the skilled team at Riviera, Australia's largest luxury motor yacht manufacturer, as two years of planning, precision design and engineering by the company's specialist team nears completion.

"The 64 SMY has been designed equally for blue-water cruising and long-term liveability as much as for luxurious long-weekend escapes," said Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst.

"Now that she is on the water, these first glimpses truly highlight her graceful design and impressive technology, inherent to our very latest motor yacht.

"It's a proud moment for our dedicated team members who have shared this journey from the early planning stages to her launch where now she is really shining.

"Riviera's engineering advances and technology that makes boating easier and more enjoyable are just a few of the highpoints of our growing Sports Motor Yacht collection, and the 64 SMY is no exception. I'm extremely proud of what our team has achieved."

Powered by twin MAN V12 turbo diesels, each delivering 1550hp, the 64 SMY adopts the efficiencies and engineering precision of the V-drive system created for Riviera's 68 and 72 SMY to deliver quiet, effortless and smooth acceleration to her top speed of more than 30 knots.

Behind her elegant lines is a luxury motor yacht that optimises onboard space with amenity and functionality that is enhanced by Riviera's renowned superior craftsmanship and finishes.

The 64 Sports Motor Yacht will give boating enthusiasts, particularly blue-water cruising families, the long-term liveability and luxury they desire in a 64-foot model. She will also boast equally high levels of sophistication and innovation as her sisterships which are now cruising the Mediterranean Sea, Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, the Malacca Strait, Java Sea, the Caribbean, the Pacific and New Zealand and Australian waters.

Step aboard a very accomplished motor yacht

Versatility and practicality are evident from the moment you step aboard the Riviera 64 Sport Motor Yacht, her wide-open cockpit can be optioned for a range of different water sports.

The cockpit leads up to the mezzanine level where to port is an L-shaped day lounge and Al fresco dining will be enjoyed in the L-shaped lounge area to starboard, which includes a drop-leaf teak table.

The mezzanine can be enclosed with optional clears and serviced by air-conditioning ducts for maximum comfort in all-weather conditions considerably extending the living area and creating another room.

The outdoor dinette is the perfect entrée for the aft C-shaped galley, which is immediately to starboard inside the 64's saloon.

Plush seating is provided on the port side of the saloon, with the lounge also storing three director's chairs to accompany the seating at the starboard-side dinette or for use in the al fresco mezzanine dining area.

A side door gives clever and convenient access to the port side deck and foredeck from the saloon.

The accommodation deck features four staterooms and three bathrooms. The VIP stateroom in the forepeak enjoys views from large hull side windows. The VIP en-suite bathroom is located to aft to starboard.

Additional guest accommodation is provided to port with a clever twin single berth cabin that at the press of a button, the inboard berth moves sideways to create a restful double. This cabin also has en-suite access to the portside day head bathroom. To starboard is a further guest cabin with two adult sized Pullman beds.

A wide companionway leads aft to the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht's full-beam master stateroom, which is bathed in light from large hull side windows and features a central king-sized bed. An opulent chaise lounge drinks in views from the portside window. There is extensive storage areas in this cabin, a highlight being the twin-door robe.

The separate master en-suite is akin to a luxury apartment bathroom, with a double vanity and spacious shower.

From the master en-suite a convenient laundry with separate washer and dryer, offer the ultimate in space utilisation for those who like to remain self-sufficient when cruising long term. Owners can alternatively specify a utility room, among other options. An aft bulkhead door in this room provides internal access to the meticulously laid out engine room.

In true Riviera Sports Motor Yacht style, the 64's fully enclosed bridge will pamper guests like a first-class lounge. It's the perfect spot to watch the world and the nautical miles go by.

The rear bulkhead opens out to bring the outdoors inside. There's an additional dinette and wet bar on the rear deck, plus the option of siderail-mounted joysticks. Revealing the vessel's blue-water pedigree, a moulding at the rear of the bridge can house a life raft and safety cell.

Form and functionality combine seamlessly in the superb helm station, which has twin leather seats and central helm. There is a commanding view over the 64's foredeck, with its versatile, innovative and easily accessed socialising area comprising a C-shaped lounge area and generous floor space.

A 3.6-metre tender with 50hp jet can then reside in this space when under way - it is launched by a low-profile davit. This foredeck design has been exceptionally popular on the larger Sports Motor Yachts. From a practical viewpoint, it also provides a convenient location for storage of fenders, ropes and a home for the pressure cleaner.

World premiere June 2020 - Secure your private inspection

The Riviera 64 SMY is a sophisticated and desirable addition to Riviera's world-class Sports Motor Yachts, a vessel that so many on-water opportunities - from sports fishing and diving to paddle boarding and kayaking, or simply pure relaxation.

The 64 SMY's preview dates for Australia and New Zealand have just been announced:

Gold Coast QLD - 12th June to 14th June and 19th June to 21st June



Port Stephens NSW - 4th July to 5th July



Sydney NSW - 10th July to 12th July and 17th July to 19th July



Auckland New Zealand - 31st July to 2nd August

American preview dates will be announced shortly.

American Boat Show premieres:

Newport International Boat Show - 17th to 20th September



Norwalk Boat Show - 24th to 27th September



United States Power Boat Show - 1st to 4th October



Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show - 29th October to 1st November