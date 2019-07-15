Discover how most advanced sport yachts reduce fuel consumption and increase onboard space

Azimut S Line © Azimut Yachts Azimut S Line © Azimut Yachts

by Francesco Boromei 24 May 07:31 PDT

If you love high-tech solutions, high-performance materials and plenty of living space, you're bound to become a fan of the S line.

This super-sporty collection epitomises Azimut Yachts' passion for delivering cutting-edge solutions and environmentally-friendly technology. On the S6, S7 and S8, the ample use of carbon fibre and an advanced propulsion system are a match made in heaven.

The lightness of the fibre carbon creates a less weighty superstructure that allows for generous liveable space whilst the Volvo triple-propulsion IPS with its easy handling and outstanding responsiveness delivers sheer joy for the pilot.

Best of all, great performance doesn't come at the cost of the environment. Painstaking research has gone into designing a hull that, together with the combination of carbon fibre and the triple Volvo IPS propulsion, delivers peak fuel consumption efficiencies of over 20%.

To find out more, enjoy this video.

Azimut in-depth. How hi-tech sport yachts go green from Azimut Yachts on Vimeo.

Azimut S8 All You Need To Know from Azimut Yachts on Vimeo.