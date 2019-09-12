80 Sunreef Power Eco: The electric Cat of the future

by Karolina Paszkiewicz 22 May 22:53 PDT

The 80 Sunreef Power Eco is the avant-garde of eco-responsible motoryachts. A fully-customizable luxury catamaran, this craft uses the latest innovations in the industry to achieve outstanding energy efficiency. Thanks to Sunreef Yachts' light and ultramodern solar power system covering up to 200m", the 80 Sunreef Power maximizes solar energy generation with 40kWp of capacity.

The electric catamaran is fitted with a state of the art, ultralight battery bank (30% lighter than the average batteries used in the nautical industry) with a density of less than 6kg / kWh for increased weight-efficiency and performance.

The fully-electric 80 Sunreef Power provides for silent cruising and infinite range with electric engines powered from the dedicated battery bank. The hybrid version of the 80 Sunreef Power can combine the best of electric motoring with the advantages of thermal engines. The catamaran can be fitted with a kite for even more performance and autonomy.

Green features on board include a DC-powered air conditioning system, a watermaking and purifying system to generate drinking water, a non-toxic bottom paint and natural composite structures. A fully customizable luxury craft, the 80 Sunreef Power electric catamaran offers infinite décor possibilities and access to a broad selection of ethically-sourced and eco-responsible finishing materials.

Specification:

Length overall:

23,8 m

Beam overall:

12,00 m

Solar panel:

up to 40 kWp

Main engines:

2x180kW - 2x 360kW

Fuel capacity:

2x4000L-2x6000L

Water capacity:

2x800L

Number of people (category A):

12+4

Batteries

battery bank 360kW-640kW

Genset

2 x 300hp 150kW | 700 Volts