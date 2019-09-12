Please select your home edition
80 Sunreef Power Eco: The electric Cat of the future

by Karolina Paszkiewicz 22 May 22:53 PDT

The 80 Sunreef Power Eco is the avant-garde of eco-responsible motoryachts. A fully-customizable luxury catamaran, this craft uses the latest innovations in the industry to achieve outstanding energy efficiency. Thanks to Sunreef Yachts' light and ultramodern solar power system covering up to 200m", the 80 Sunreef Power maximizes solar energy generation with 40kWp of capacity.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The electric catamaran is fitted with a state of the art, ultralight battery bank (30% lighter than the average batteries used in the nautical industry) with a density of less than 6kg / kWh for increased weight-efficiency and performance.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The fully-electric 80 Sunreef Power provides for silent cruising and infinite range with electric engines powered from the dedicated battery bank. The hybrid version of the 80 Sunreef Power can combine the best of electric motoring with the advantages of thermal engines. The catamaran can be fitted with a kite for even more performance and autonomy.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Green features on board include a DC-powered air conditioning system, a watermaking and purifying system to generate drinking water, a non-toxic bottom paint and natural composite structures. A fully customizable luxury craft, the 80 Sunreef Power electric catamaran offers infinite décor possibilities and access to a broad selection of ethically-sourced and eco-responsible finishing materials.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Specification:

Length overall:
23,8 m

Beam overall:
12,00 m

Solar panel:
up to 40 kWp

Main engines:
2x180kW - 2x 360kW

Fuel capacity:
2x4000L-2x6000L

Water capacity:
2x800L

Number of people (category A):
12+4

Batteries
battery bank 360kW-640kW

Genset
2 x 300hp 150kW | 700 Volts

Related Articles

80 Sunreef Power at Cannes Yachting Festival 2019
A universal multihull yacht for long cruises in ultimate comfort Sunreef Yachts officially unveiled the 80 Sunreef Powerat the Cannes Yachting Festival. Named Aria, the first unit launched is equipped with two 1200HP engines, boasts an elegant custom design and a flybridge with a spa pool. Posted on 12 Sep 2019 Tennis star joins Sunreef Yachts' Family of Owners
Tennis star joins Sunreef Yachts' Family of Owners Rafael Nadal has recently commissioned an 80 Sunreef Power catamaran with Sunreef Yachts. An avid multihull enthusiast, the international tennis superstar has selected the shipyard's latest motor yacht model Posted on 23 Jul 2019 80 Sunreef Power: The power of versatility
A model due for a 2019 Cannes premiere With the construction of the 80 Sunreef Power now well under way, the shipyard lifts the veil of secrecy on a few interior designs elaborated for the first crafts to come. Posted on 20 Mar 2019 Sunreef Yachts ready for the Miami Yacht Show 2019
One of USA's premier marine events at a new Downtown location One of USA's premier marine events – the Miami Yacht Show will take place from February 14th till 18th at a new Downtown location at One Herald Plaza. Posted on 27 Jan 2019 Sunreef Yachts unveils the 120 Sunreef Power
The shipyard's latest superyacht concept Sunreef Yachts proudly unveils the shipyard's latest superyacht concept - the 120 Sunreef Power. A daring, aerodynamic design stretching living spaces to the extreme and opening new possibilities for worldwide cruising in ultimate luxury. Posted on 6 Dec 2018 2018 Best Power Driven Catamaran Award
40 Open Sunreef Power recognized The 40 Open Sunreef Power Diamond Limited Edition has been recognized as Best Power Driven Catamaran at the prestigious World Yachts Trophies gala. Posted on 23 Sep 2018 Sunreef Yachts unveils the 80 Sunreef Power
Universal multihull yacht for long cruises in ultimate comfort She takes luxury and seaworthiness to a new dimension. The 80 Sunreef Power, a dynamic and elegant craft, enters the Sunreef Yachts range redefining the authentic power catamaran design. Posted on 8 May 2018 Sunreef Supreme 68 Gold Seahorse
Sunreef Supreme 68 Power Gold Seahorse stands out with her superyacht living spaces The Sunreef Supreme 68 Power Gold Seahorse stands out with her superyacht living spaces including an immense, custom-designed saloon. The area was given a soothing décor with dominating white and beige tones. Posted on 28 Jan 2018
