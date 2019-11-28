Back Cove 39O Hull release

by Bentley Collins 21 May 06:56 PDT

Boatbuilding continues on the new Back Cove 39O outboard - our team recently pulled the first hull from the mold! We hope you enjoy the time-lapse video of the event and the selection of still images.

Operating under the restriction of the CDC guidelines for social distancing our great team of crafts-people have risen to every challenge with creativity, and they continue to amaze us with the quality and beauty of the boats they create.

We look forward to sharing more updates with you in the future and hope that you and your families are happy and healthy during this challenging time.

Best,

The Back Cove Yachts Team