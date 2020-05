Maritimo Virtual Boat Show now live

by Maritimo 19 May 21:13 PDT

Maritimo's virtual boat show and event platform is live. Over the coming weeks, we will be hosting new model launches, interactive walkthroughs, Q&A's, and lots more.

We are excited to bring you into the world of Maritimo from the comfort of your home. If you have already registered click straight through - If not simply register and you will be on your way!

Welcome and step aboard...