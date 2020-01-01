Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

Five new 12VDC Quick Gyro Stabilizers launched

by Pierluigi Gambacorti 17 May 22:34 PDT

Leading Italian gyro stabilizer manufacturer, Quick Italy has dramatically changed the world gyro market, announcing the launch of five new 12VDC Quick Gyro Stabilizers.

The new MC" Quick Gyro X2 and X3 stabilizers are the smallest in the extended family. Just 42cm square, and delivering an astonishing anti-rolling torque of up to 3,900 Nm, the X2 is perfect for 20ft trailable centre console fishing boats or little day cruisers, while the X3 model suits heavier trailer sportfish boats and small cabin cruisers up to around 27ft.

Already known for their compact design, ease of installation and reliability, the new Quick gyro models are the result of many years' research and technical innovation that guarantee simpler operation and reduced maintenance, in a smaller machine.

Improving stability on your boat has been shown to reduce skipper and crew fatigue, thus improving safety at anchor and while under way, manoeuvring and docking.

The ability to hold a position at anchor and reduce roll while under way in all conditions opens up boating to people who may have been reluctant to experience time on the water because of seasickness.

In addition, minimal roll means less wear on your vessel and its equipment, leading to savings in maintenance.

The unmatched compact design and outstanding performance of the MC"X gyro stabilizers sets them apart from any other gyro stabilizers on the market.

Gineico Marine Quick boat gyro MC2 X3 12V - photo © Pierre Gambacorti
Gineico Marine Quick boat gyro MC2 X3 12V - photo © Pierre Gambacorti

The MC"X series stabilizer delivers market-leading performance of up to 95 percent roll reduction from a machine that is physically much smaller than any other gyro on the market. Furthermore, these machines are simpler because they are air cooled as opposed to water cooled! This means easier installation because there is no more holes in the bottom of the boat and no cooling pumps and plumbing. The whole package is much smarter because the patented design of these gyros means fewer expensive parts, less maintenance requirements and therefore less ongoing running costs.

New Gineico Marine Quick gyro boat stabiliser MC2 X2 12V - photo © Pierre Gambacorti
New Gineico Marine Quick gyro boat stabiliser MC2 X2 12V - photo © Pierre Gambacorti

The revolutionary MC" X DC series comprises five brand-new stabilizers; two of them specially designed for small-sized boats and available only in a 12V version while the other three models are suited to progressively bigger boats, and can be supplied in either the new 12VDC version, or the 240V AC version.

The Quick DC (direct current) stabilizer series represents a true revolution. The main innovation lies in the 12V power supply that means the gyro can run directly from the batteries on board, without the need to run a generator. The batteries on the boat will recharge via the inverter when the engines are running and it is time to go home.

As a result, the overall consumption is significantly lower and Quick stabilizers are now even closer to "silent".

Quick gyros boast a number of innovative, unique features, including its patented vertically spinning mass which enables the stabilizer to distribute the weight on more bearings. Typically, competitor gyros spin the mass horizontally. That forces the mass to "rest" on a single bearing at the bottom which inevitably ends up producing more heat.

Installation of the new 12V models is also a breeze. Simply install and secure the gyro to the structure of the vessel (this needs to be done by a licensed shipwright), connect the gyro to the batteries (or battery pack), install the remote control and at the push of a button, boat rolling stops.

Gineico Marine MC2X Touch Remote Control - photo © Pierre Gambacorti
Gineico Marine MC2X Touch Remote Control - photo © Pierre Gambacorti

As the first OEM Boat Builder in the world to embrace the Quick gyro stabilizer, specifically in the big boat segment, Maritimo Australia has now installed Quick gyros in over 15 vessels.

Philip Candler, General Manager, Maritimo Australia, said the Quick brand of stabilizers has been invaluable for ensuring "the creature comfort for our customers".

"Our owners have an expectation that the ability of the boat is a key ingredient, and the Quick gyros certainly delivering the performance that we expect."

Pierluigi Gambacorti, "PG", Gineico Managing Director said having Maritimo onboard is "a very clear vote of confidence in Quick Gyros and the Gineico Marine service network".

Gineico Marine Theodore Marine 720 - photo © Pierre Gambacorti
Gineico Marine Theodore Marine 720 - photo © Pierre Gambacorti

"There are currently around 800 Quick gyros in circulation around the globe. The manufacturer in Italy noted there was high demand from the smaller boat market and developed the X2 and X3 models for this application.

"The X2 and X3 are the first machines of this kind to be on sale around the globe and they will really make a difference to the comfort onboard these smaller boats. The difference for these customers is going to be mind-blowing!

"Gineico currently have four MC" X3 12VDC models being fitted to trailer boats in Australia and New Zealand, and we are looking forward to getting these boats launched so we can show customers the performance of these incredible little machines.

"These DC units are going to profoundly change the trailer boat experience forever."

Phil Candler - GM Maritimo Australia discusses the Quick MC2 Boat Gyro from exclusive Australian distributor, Gineico Marine.

For more information visit www.gineicomarine.com.

Related Articles

Back Cove 39O Hull release
Boatbuilding continues on the new Back Cove 39O outboard Operating under the restriction of the CDC guidelines for social distancing our great team of crafts-people have risen to every challenge with creativity, and they continue to amaze us with the quality and beauty of the boats they create. Posted today at 1:56 pm In conversation with Grapefruit's Andy Yeomans
From large-scale events to social distance signage for your club or business The Covid-19 crisis has caused the cancellation of all large events, wiping out the core of Grapefruit's business, but Andy soon had the team at work producing the social distancing signage and equipment. Posted on 20 May InvictusYacht announces outboard version of GT370S
This configuration is born from the specific wish to target a new type of customers Invictus Yacht is announcing the new outboard version of one of its most successful models, the GT370S, which follows the GT280S, presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Posted on 20 May Memorial day weekend boating expected to be big
Recreating outdoors has become an important survival tool The nationwide on-water towing fleet with more than 600 red response vessels, TowBoatUS, expects this Memorial Day holiday weekend to be a busy one, responding to an increased number of requests for assistance by recreational boaters. Posted on 20 May Propspeed's Lightspeed tested by by Lumishore
Leading innovator of coatings that protect underwater assets Propspeed, leading innovator of coatings that protect underwater assets, announced today that its award-winning Lightspeed has been tested thoroughly by Lumishore to confirm that it protects the underwater lights and does not degrade light quality Posted on 20 May Maritimo Virtual Boat Show now live
Bringing you into the world of Maritimo from the comfort of your home Maritimo's virtual boat show and event platform is live. Over the coming weeks, we will be hosting new model launches, interactive walkthroughs, Q&A's, and lots more. Posted on 20 May Maritimo Power Play - X50R
R Performance Edition heralds a range of exclusive new upgrades available forX Series Sport Yachts Australia's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, has taken high performance, luxury boating to a new level with the introduction of exclusive new upgrades available for its highly successful X-Series range of sport motor yachts. Posted on 18 May New Intrepid 438 Evolution to debut soon
The boat is being built on the factory's sport yacht line The first hull is built, we've completed the cabin liner tooling, and are currently building the deck tooling, as well. The design is based on its predecessor, the 430 Sport Yacht. Posted on 17 May Hydrofoiling technology in the leisure market
7 reasons why The Foiler is a truly ground-breaking yacht like no other The Foiler is a truly ground-breaking yacht like no other since early 2018: using four hydrofoils, like wings in the water, the yacht is elevated 1.5 metres above the waves at speeds of 18 knots or more, with an effortless and progressive take-off Posted on 17 May Need a reminder on how to use flares?
How to use your boat's flare kit safely! MarineMax Delivery Captain, Keith Lake, takes time out to share his boating tips. In this video he demonstrates how to use your boat's flare kit safely! Posted on 16 May
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarine Resources 2019 - FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy