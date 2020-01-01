Power Play - Maritimo launch R Performance Edition for the X Series Sport Yachts

by Paul Wilson 17 May 18:10 PDT

Australia's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, has taken high performance, luxury boating to a new level with the introduction of exclusive new upgrades available for its highly successful X-Series range of sport motor yachts.

The company has 'unleashed the R Performance Edition and lifestyle upgrade' for the X-Series and interest has already been very strong.

The R Performance Edition combines upgraded power with highly efficient propulsion through upgraded high performance custom tuned propellers, delivering 36 knot wide open throttle elation, as well as a range of entertainment and living features.

The X-Series R Performance Edition internationally premiered virtually across multiple digital platforms this week in the form of a commandingly distinctive full monotone grey exterior X50R.

The X50R spearheads the new performance and lifestyle package option with twin Tier III 800 MHP DI13 Scania power units, delivering breathtaking responsiveness and exhilarating performance.

The X60R follows and is made available with twin Tier III 1150 MHP DI16 Scania power units, creating the ultimate high-speed cruising sport motor yacht, Maritimo has ever produced.

“The R Performance Edition is born from decades of our racing experience and technology, symbolizing the unearthed advancements of our world champion racing division,” said Maritimo lead designer and current UIM XCat world champion, Tom Barry-Cotter.

“Owners can expect an effortless high-speed cruising experience like no other, as well as a huge assortment of top line lifestyle and entertainment features.

“And then there’s the 36-knot wide open throttle elation”.

Featuring Maritimo's signature straight shaft technology the X50R also includes a custom balanced and highly tuned performance propeller package which extracts maximum efficiency whilst transitioning the upgraded power into propulsion.

All R Performance Edition X-Series models feature a customizable aft accommodation space that increases the size of living spaces in the forward accommodation and neutrally balances the hull for enhanced performance, fuel economy and ride comfort.

Accessible from both saloon and swim platform deck, the aft accommodation space features a standard beach club cabin with ensuite.

The area has been perfected for use as an entertainment and watersports hub, with the added ability to convert to guest stateroom via a standard hideaway bed integrated into the rear bar.

Connecting the beach club to the sea in the R Performance edition is the rear swim platform area, which has been extended in length in the R Performance Edition, creating even more space for entertaining and water sports activities.

Versatility designed into the X-Series aft accommodation space also enables the area to be optioned and utilised as a tender garage in the R Performance Edition.

Advantages achieved through this innovative accommodation design are not limited to just unique versatile spaces, but also integrate critical balance and performance characteristics via the neutral positioning of engines and mass whilst optimising drive shaft angle.

“The simplicity of our direct shaft drive design is a foundational hallmark of our brand’s simplicity and reliability," said Barry-Cotter.

“As world leaders in shaft driven performance, the R Performance Edition is designed to meet expectations of delivering class leading fuel economy, range, high speed cruise and ocean going comfort in addition to top end performance."

R Performance Edition X-Series models' handling and maneuverability also benefit from race infused hydraulic power steering.

When combined with the R Performance Edition power to weight ratio there is a sense of track like responsiveness and handling, providing an agile driving experience at any speed, said Barry-Cotter.

Agility and maneuverability are also enhanced within tight spaces, with the R Performance Edition featuring standard Yacht Controller joystick system with twin joysticks. Dock with ease via joystick at the helm, cockpit or handheld remote.

Cosmetically gracing the exterior lines of any R Performance Edition vessel will be the inclusion of painted radar targa, domes and accessories.

The R Performance Edition is also well equipped with an abundance of standard lifestyle and entertainment features that complete the power play.

Concealed mood lighting sets the scene for any occasion from bow to stern with inclusive mood light package.

Outdoor entertaining becomes a breeze with stainless steel BBQ and bar fridge included as standard.

Apollo entertainment system with Krix speakers and sub are located in saloon, cockpit and beach club.

"The R Performance Edition is another highlight of what the highly skilled engineers, designers and craftspeople here at Maritimo are capable of crafting – a world class performance sport yacht of the highest caliber and pedigree.” said Barry-Cotter.

"Our international launch this week has generated interest from around the world and looks set to build upon the highly successful foundations that the X Series has already established," he said.