Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Power Play - Maritimo launch R Performance Edition for the X Series Sport Yachts

by Paul Wilson 17 May 18:10 PDT

Australia's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, has taken high performance, luxury boating to a new level with the introduction of exclusive new upgrades available for its highly successful X-Series range of sport motor yachts.

The company has 'unleashed the R Performance Edition and lifestyle upgrade' for the X-Series and interest has already been very strong.

The R Performance Edition combines upgraded power with highly efficient propulsion through upgraded high performance custom tuned propellers, delivering 36 knot wide open throttle elation, as well as a range of entertainment and living features.

The Business End of Maritimo's very new X50R - Scania D13s rated to 800hp - photo © Maritimo
The Business End of Maritimo's very new X50R - Scania D13s rated to 800hp - photo © Maritimo

The X-Series R Performance Edition internationally premiered virtually across multiple digital platforms this week in the form of a commandingly distinctive full monotone grey exterior X50R.

The X50R spearheads the new performance and lifestyle package option with twin Tier III 800 MHP DI13 Scania power units, delivering breathtaking responsiveness and exhilarating performance.

The X60R follows and is made available with twin Tier III 1150 MHP DI16 Scania power units, creating the ultimate high-speed cruising sport motor yacht, Maritimo has ever produced.

“The R Performance Edition is born from decades of our racing experience and technology, symbolizing the unearthed advancements of our world champion racing division,” said Maritimo lead designer and current UIM XCat world champion, Tom Barry-Cotter.

Master Stateroom aboard Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo
Master Stateroom aboard Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo

“Owners can expect an effortless high-speed cruising experience like no other, as well as a huge assortment of top line lifestyle and entertainment features.

“And then there’s the 36-knot wide open throttle elation”.

Featuring Maritimo's signature straight shaft technology the X50R also includes a custom balanced and highly tuned performance propeller package which extracts maximum efficiency whilst transitioning the upgraded power into propulsion.

Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo

All R Performance Edition X-Series models feature a customizable aft accommodation space that increases the size of living spaces in the forward accommodation and neutrally balances the hull for enhanced performance, fuel economy and ride comfort.

Accessible from both saloon and swim platform deck, the aft accommodation space features a standard beach club cabin with ensuite.

The area has been perfected for use as an entertainment and watersports hub, with the added ability to convert to guest stateroom via a standard hideaway bed integrated into the rear bar.

Maritimo's very new X50R - this one has the convertible Beach Club - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new X50R - this one has the convertible Beach Club - photo © Maritimo

Connecting the beach club to the sea in the R Performance edition is the rear swim platform area, which has been extended in length in the R Performance Edition, creating even more space for entertaining and water sports activities.

Versatility designed into the X-Series aft accommodation space also enables the area to be optioned and utilised as a tender garage in the R Performance Edition.

Advantages achieved through this innovative accommodation design are not limited to just unique versatile spaces, but also integrate critical balance and performance characteristics via the neutral positioning of engines and mass whilst optimising drive shaft angle.

Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo

“The simplicity of our direct shaft drive design is a foundational hallmark of our brand’s simplicity and reliability," said Barry-Cotter.

“As world leaders in shaft driven performance, the R Performance Edition is designed to meet expectations of delivering class leading fuel economy, range, high speed cruise and ocean going comfort in addition to top end performance."

R Performance Edition X-Series models' handling and maneuverability also benefit from race infused hydraulic power steering.

Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo

When combined with the R Performance Edition power to weight ratio there is a sense of track like responsiveness and handling, providing an agile driving experience at any speed, said Barry-Cotter.

Agility and maneuverability are also enhanced within tight spaces, with the R Performance Edition featuring standard Yacht Controller joystick system with twin joysticks. Dock with ease via joystick at the helm, cockpit or handheld remote.

Cosmetically gracing the exterior lines of any R Performance Edition vessel will be the inclusion of painted radar targa, domes and accessories.

For'ard VIP on the Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo
For'ard VIP on the Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo

The R Performance Edition is also well equipped with an abundance of standard lifestyle and entertainment features that complete the power play.

Concealed mood lighting sets the scene for any occasion from bow to stern with inclusive mood light package.

Outdoor entertaining becomes a breeze with stainless steel BBQ and bar fridge included as standard.

Out aft on Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo
Out aft on Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo

Apollo entertainment system with Krix speakers and sub are located in saloon, cockpit and beach club.

"The R Performance Edition is another highlight of what the highly skilled engineers, designers and craftspeople here at Maritimo are capable of crafting – a world class performance sport yacht of the highest caliber and pedigree.” said Barry-Cotter.

"Our international launch this week has generated interest from around the world and looks set to build upon the highly successful foundations that the X Series has already established," he said.

Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new and enhanced X50R - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo

The head aboard Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo
The head aboard Maritimo's very new X50R - photo © Maritimo

Related Articles

Maritimo Virtual Boat Show now live
Bringing you into the world of Maritimo from the comfort of your home Maritimo's virtual boat show and event platform is live. Over the coming weeks, we will be hosting new model launches, interactive walkthroughs, Q&A's, and lots more. Posted on 20 May In conversation with Maritimo's Tom Barry-Cotter
Learning more about Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo, established by Tom's father Bill Barry-Cotter in 2003, is Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder. Posted on 15 May Maritimo One: A hit with game fishing enthusiast
Specialist custom division produces vessel for New Zealand based owner Leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo's specialist custom division, Maritimo One, has produced yet another specifically designed vessel for a game fishing enthusiast New Zealand based owner. Posted on 8 May Boat Masters: one stop shop for all things boating
One of the northern Gold Coast's most comprehensive marine service centres One of the northern Gold Coast's most comprehensive marine service centres, complete with travel lift, has experienced an increase in demand from boat owners using the Covid-19 inspired downtime to have work done on their vessels. Posted on 30 Apr Maritimo's S70 just the ticket for the Carran's
Making the passage from the Gold Coast to Auckland in 100 hours New Zealanders Brian and Cath Carran, who took delivery of their Maritimo S70 motoryacht in 2017, have been living the dream on their boat, Waka Tete, and would not swap it 'for anything in the world'. Posted on 27 Apr Ready to do business?
Maritimo's factory run dealer network is very much open for business Escape with Maritimo's Race-infused World Beating Performance and Luxury. Maritimo's factory run dealer network is very much open for business and the opportunities we have on offer are unbeatable. Posted on 24 Mar Maritimo planning exciting 2020 despite Covid-19
Continuing production and pushing ahead with new model releases As the world continues to face unprecedented times amidst the current global health crisis, Maritimo is continuing production and pushing ahead with its exciting plans for 2020 involving new model releases and an action packed promotional schedule. Posted on 23 Mar Maritimo Racing working to defend Worlds
Off-season testing and development in readiness for the start of the 2020 season Current UIM XCAT world champions Maritimo Racing are in the process of off-season testing and development in readiness for the start of the 2020 season with the goal to defend national and international championship titles. Posted on 13 Feb Maritimo's excellence on display at Miami
Final preparations for the upcoming Miami Yacht Show Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo is in final preparations for the upcoming Miami Yacht Show with representatives from the company's Gold Coast manufacturing plant in attendance to support the America's factory direct team Posted on 6 Feb
Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy