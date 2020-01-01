Please select your home edition
Multihull Solutions Update: New Listings, Reductions & More

by Multihull Solutions 17 May 00:45 PDT
Fountaine Pajot MY 40 Company Demonstrator © Multihull Solutions

Dear Reader,


In this edition we bring you the latest pre-owned boats for sale from our Brokerage Division, including our Feature Multihull of the Week, the MY 40 Company Demonstrator, which has just been reduced. 

 

Interest for both new and pre-owned multihulls has been very encouraging, and despite the current global situation we have successfully sold numerous pre-owned boats for our happy clients. If you have been thinking of selling, contact our team to discuss how we can help you, or download our Brokerage Information Pack here.

 

New interactive tours have been added to our Virtual Boat Show, including the impressive ILIAD 50 and ILIAD 70 power catamarans. 

 

We also invite you to the next event in our popular Webinar Series. This afternoon we have our Operations Manager Michael "Nod" Crook taking us on live walk-through of the beautiful new Fountaine Pajot Elba 45. Register your place here, or check out our Webinar Series Schedule here.


As always, our team is on hand to help you with any multihull-related enquiries regarding buying, selling or enjoying your boat. 

 

Fair winds and following seas,

The Multihull Solutions team

 

FEATURE MULTIHULL FOR SALE

Fountaine Pajot MY 40 | Company Demonstrator

Price: NOW 725,000

Lying: Phuket, Thailand

 

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a 2019 Company Demonstrator MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at a very special price.

 

This award-winning power catamaran has only been showcased at a small number of boat shows and used to conduct media and client sea trials. Its factory warranty is still valid and it is in exceptional as-new condition.

 

LATEST PRE-OWNED FOR SALE

2002 Chincogan 52 Optoloi 2

 

Price: $498,000 USD

Lying: Phuket, Thailand

Ideal for the cruiser seeking comfort and speed.

2018 Schionning Custom 49PC

Impulse 1

 

Price: $595,000 USD

Lying: Langkawi, Malaysia

Immaculate motor cruiser.

2018 Lagoon 42

Ice Cat

 

Price: 425,000 EURO

Lying: Sibenik, Croatia

Four-cabin version fully set up for charter investment.

2013 FPMY Summerland 40 PC

Jaldi Jaldi

 

Price: $675,000 AUD

Lying: Gold Coast, QLD

Immaculate owner's version with dual helm.

REDUCED TO SELL

2012 FP Salina 48 Evolution

Zee Kiwi

NOW 375,000 

Lying: Preveza, Greece

2018 Bakricono RS 38 PC

Pila II

NOW $298,000 USD

Lying: Kawthoung, Myanmar (Burma)

2008 Palawan 58

Golden Dragon

NOW $140,000 USD

Lying: Phuket, Thailand

2010 Simpson Inspiration 11

Aristocat

NOW $189,000 AUD

Lying: Mooloolaba, QLD, Australia

 

SELL YOUR BOAT WITH MULTIHULL SOLUTIONS

If you are considering selling your multihull now is a great time to get in touch with our team to discuss how we can help. Our Pre-Owned Brokerage Division is busy with a huge amount of enquiry on our current listings, along with clients looking for particular makes or models. We frequently sell boats before they are even advertised!

 

View our most recent sales here and check out the sales process here to explore our extensive marketing offers and professional sales approach.

 

GORDON & LOU'S BIG ADVENTURE 

Episode 3 | Gibraltar to the Canary Islands

Join Gordon & Lou on their second passage, departing Gibraltar for a four-day sail (dolphins included!) to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands as they prepare to cross the Atlantic Ocean on their way home to Australia. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notifications when each new episode is released!

 

LIVE WEBINAR SERIES

We are delighted to invite you to join our live webinar series! These sessions are free and jam-packed with expert advice and first-hand accounts of cruising life, and you are welcome to join as many as you like.  View full schedule here.

Friday 22 May

An Introduction to Offshore Cruising with John Hembrow from Down Under Rally.

Friday 29 May

Live Walk-through of Lagoon 421 Kinchega with James Beeby.

Friday 5 June

Insider Tips for Cruising the Mediterranean with Michael & Marita Lysaght.

     

GREAT WEEKEND READS

Tips to Provisioning for a long cruise

By My Sailing

 

On October 18th, 2011 a 57-foot Lagoon catamaran named Discovery tied up in Ibiza, Spain, after a five-year, 54,000 mile circumnavigation. 

     

Sleep tight, sail right

By My Sailing 

 

Sleep is an important activity and crucial in the restorative process. Good sleep is vital for high performance; be it in business, sport or life. 

     

 

