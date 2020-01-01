Please select your home edition
E Marine Motor Yachts announce arrival of new Back Cove 34O

by Jed Elderkin 17 May 08:34 PDT

E Marine Motor Yachts are pleased to announce the arrival of the new Back Cove 34O Hull # 035, which is in stock and available for immediate delivery. Unveiled by Maine, USA builder Back Cove Yachts in late 2018, the 34O was met by unprecedented demand in the USA and features an entirely new hull designed specifically for outboard propulsion.

2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts
2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts

Strong Demand

Powerful outboard motors incorporating the latest technology are driving demand for larger outboard powered boats. Back Cove Yachts design team have carefully considered this and created a vessel that capitalizes on the benefits of these new technologies yet retains the desirable attributes that make her unmistakably a Back Cove.

2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts
2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts

Beauty and Functionality

Highly regarded for their elegant simplicity and timeless beauty, Back Cove Yachts have been imported and distributed in Australia and New Zealand by E Marine since 2006. The new 34O represents a great addition to the range and includes standard features such as a diesel generator, air conditioning and a bow thruster. Exceptional build quality utilizing the finest materials ensure they will make a lasting impression and stand the test of time.

2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts
2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts

