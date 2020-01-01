Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

E Marine Motor Yachts announce arrival of new Back Cove 34O

by Jed Elderkin 17 May 08:34 PDT

E Marine Motor Yachts are pleased to announce the arrival of the new Back Cove 34O Hull # 035, which is in stock and available for immediate delivery. Unveiled by Maine, USA builder Back Cove Yachts in late 2018, the 34O was met by unprecedented demand in the USA and features an entirely new hull designed specifically for outboard propulsion.

2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts
2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts

Strong Demand

Powerful outboard motors incorporating the latest technology are driving demand for larger outboard powered boats. Back Cove Yachts design team have carefully considered this and created a vessel that capitalizes on the benefits of these new technologies yet retains the desirable attributes that make her unmistakably a Back Cove.

2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts
2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts

Beauty and Functionality

Highly regarded for their elegant simplicity and timeless beauty, Back Cove Yachts have been imported and distributed in Australia and New Zealand by E Marine since 2006. The new 34O represents a great addition to the range and includes standard features such as a diesel generator, air conditioning and a bow thruster. Exceptional build quality utilizing the finest materials ensure they will make a lasting impression and stand the test of time.

2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts
2020 Back Cove 34O - photo © E Marine Motor Yachts

Related Articles

Back Cove 39O Hull release
Boatbuilding continues on the new Back Cove 39O outboard Operating under the restriction of the CDC guidelines for social distancing our great team of crafts-people have risen to every challenge with creativity, and they continue to amaze us with the quality and beauty of the boats they create. Posted today at 1:56 pm In conversation with Grapefruit's Andy Yeomans
From large-scale events to social distance signage for your club or business The Covid-19 crisis has caused the cancellation of all large events, wiping out the core of Grapefruit's business, but Andy soon had the team at work producing the social distancing signage and equipment. Posted on 20 May InvictusYacht announces outboard version of GT370S
This configuration is born from the specific wish to target a new type of customers Invictus Yacht is announcing the new outboard version of one of its most successful models, the GT370S, which follows the GT280S, presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Posted on 20 May Memorial day weekend boating expected to be big
Recreating outdoors has become an important survival tool The nationwide on-water towing fleet with more than 600 red response vessels, TowBoatUS, expects this Memorial Day holiday weekend to be a busy one, responding to an increased number of requests for assistance by recreational boaters. Posted on 20 May Propspeed's Lightspeed tested by by Lumishore
Leading innovator of coatings that protect underwater assets Propspeed, leading innovator of coatings that protect underwater assets, announced today that its award-winning Lightspeed has been tested thoroughly by Lumishore to confirm that it protects the underwater lights and does not degrade light quality Posted on 20 May Maritimo Virtual Boat Show now live
Bringing you into the world of Maritimo from the comfort of your home Maritimo's virtual boat show and event platform is live. Over the coming weeks, we will be hosting new model launches, interactive walkthroughs, Q&A's, and lots more. Posted on 20 May Maritimo Power Play - X50R
R Performance Edition heralds a range of exclusive new upgrades available forX Series Sport Yachts Australia's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, has taken high performance, luxury boating to a new level with the introduction of exclusive new upgrades available for its highly successful X-Series range of sport motor yachts. Posted on 18 May New Intrepid 438 Evolution to debut soon
The boat is being built on the factory's sport yacht line The first hull is built, we've completed the cabin liner tooling, and are currently building the deck tooling, as well. The design is based on its predecessor, the 430 Sport Yacht. Posted on 17 May Hydrofoiling technology in the leisure market
7 reasons why The Foiler is a truly ground-breaking yacht like no other The Foiler is a truly ground-breaking yacht like no other since early 2018: using four hydrofoils, like wings in the water, the yacht is elevated 1.5 metres above the waves at speeds of 18 knots or more, with an effortless and progressive take-off Posted on 17 May Need a reminder on how to use flares?
How to use your boat's flare kit safely! MarineMax Delivery Captain, Keith Lake, takes time out to share his boating tips. In this video he demonstrates how to use your boat's flare kit safely! Posted on 16 May
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy