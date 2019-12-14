Please select your home edition
In conversation with Maritimo's Tom Barry-Cotter

by Mark Jardine & John Curnow 14 May 22:25 PDT
Maritimo, established by Tom's father Bill Barry-Cotter in 2003, is Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder.

The company's world class manufacturing plant, located within the Gold Coast City Marine Precinct on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia directly employs approximately 200 people as well as hundreds of suppliers and contractors.

Maritimo is unique in the world, in that it is the only production yacht manufacturer with a dedicated race team competing at an international level. In 2019 Maritimo Racing took out the UIM XCat World Championship, and the Australian Offshore Powerboat Racing Championship. The learnings from the international race circuit feed into the R&D for the production motor yacht range and gives Maritimo an edge over all its competition.

Maritimo produces three specific styles of motor yachts the M Series Flybridge vessels, S Series sedan yachts and the X Series sport yachts.

Find out more at www.maritimo.com.au

Maritimo One: A hit with game fishing enthusiast
Specialist custom division produces vessel for New Zealand based owner Leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo's specialist custom division, Maritimo One, has produced yet another specifically designed vessel for a game fishing enthusiast New Zealand based owner. Posted on 8 May Boat Masters: one stop shop for all things boating
One of the northern Gold Coast's most comprehensive marine service centres One of the northern Gold Coast's most comprehensive marine service centres, complete with travel lift, has experienced an increase in demand from boat owners using the Covid-19 inspired downtime to have work done on their vessels. Posted on 30 Apr Maritimo's S70 just the ticket for the Carran's
Making the passage from the Gold Coast to Auckland in 100 hours New Zealanders Brian and Cath Carran, who took delivery of their Maritimo S70 motoryacht in 2017, have been living the dream on their boat, Waka Tete, and would not swap it 'for anything in the world'. Posted on 27 Apr Ready to do business?
Maritimo's factory run dealer network is very much open for business Escape with Maritimo's Race-infused World Beating Performance and Luxury. Maritimo's factory run dealer network is very much open for business and the opportunities we have on offer are unbeatable. Posted on 24 Mar Maritimo planning exciting 2020 despite Covid-19
Continuing production and pushing ahead with new model releases As the world continues to face unprecedented times amidst the current global health crisis, Maritimo is continuing production and pushing ahead with its exciting plans for 2020 involving new model releases and an action packed promotional schedule. Posted on 23 Mar Maritimo Racing working to defend Worlds
Off-season testing and development in readiness for the start of the 2020 season Current UIM XCAT world champions Maritimo Racing are in the process of off-season testing and development in readiness for the start of the 2020 season with the goal to defend national and international championship titles. Posted on 13 Feb Maritimo's excellence on display at Miami
Final preparations for the upcoming Miami Yacht Show Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo is in final preparations for the upcoming Miami Yacht Show with representatives from the company's Gold Coast manufacturing plant in attendance to support the America's factory direct team Posted on 6 Feb Discover Maritimo's spirit at Miami Yacht Show
Experience Maritimo's latest designs, talk to the people behind them Be Maritimo's guest at the Miami Yacht Show this February. We have plenty to share and celebrate. Fresh from being crowned UIM XCAT world champions, the Maritimo factory team will join our established US dealers. Posted on 3 Feb Maritimo - "The feeling of winning was unreal"
Team Maritimo of Australia win the 2019 UIM XCAT World Championship. Team Maritimo of Australia, with the Aussies Tom Barry Cotter and Ross Willaton, on a Maritimo boat built in Australia, win the 2019 UIM XCAT World Championship. Posted on 14 Dec 2019
