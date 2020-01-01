In conversation with Maritimo's Tom Barry-Cotter

Maritimo M59 © Maritimo Maritimo M59 © Maritimo

by Mark Jardine & John Curnow 14 May 22:25 PDT

Maritimo, established by Tom's father Bill Barry-Cotter in 2003, is Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder.

The company's world class manufacturing plant, located within the Gold Coast City Marine Precinct on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia directly employs approximately 200 people as well as hundreds of suppliers and contractors.

Maritimo is unique in the world, in that it is the only production yacht manufacturer with a dedicated race team competing at an international level. In 2019 Maritimo Racing took out the UIM XCat World Championship, and the Australian Offshore Powerboat Racing Championship. The learnings from the international race circuit feed into the R&D for the production motor yacht range and gives Maritimo an edge over all its competition.

Maritimo produces three specific styles of motor yachts the M Series Flybridge vessels, S Series sedan yachts and the X Series sport yachts.

