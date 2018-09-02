Expressions of Interest now open for 2021 Australian Wooden Boat Festival

Congratulations to MyState Bank Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2019 for taking Gold in Major Festivals and Events Category! © Australian Tourism Awards Congratulations to MyState Bank Australian Wooden Boat Festival 2019 for taking Gold in Major Festivals and Events Category! © Australian Tourism Awards

by Paul Stephanus 14 May 00:07 PDT

Expressions of Interest for our Boats Afloat program and Registrations for our Boats Ashore program will open on Friday 15 May 2020 at 9am AEST.

That means it's time to slap on one last coat of varnish and photograph your pride and joy. Expressions of Interest and Registrations will be accepted via our website which you might notice, has had a little upgrade itself.

Considering what our country, and the world has been through over the past three months, you are probably wondering if the 2021 Festival will look a little different to previous years.

Of course, in an ideal world, we hope the spectre of Covid-19 will be far behind us by then and that the Festival will be as busy and bustling as it always has been. But we cannot be complacent. While restrictions slowly lift, we must continue to err on the side of caution.

The Festival team is simultaneously planning for a re-imagined Festival that adheres to ongoing restrictions and safety measures, while still remaining true to the Festival's spirit. With any luck, we'll be in a much better place and won't need to activate this response. But I promise you this: no matter what form the event takes, it will be a joyous occasion where we will come together to share stories, learn new skills and celebrate our maritime heritage.