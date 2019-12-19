Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions May Online Auction and News

by Adrian Seiffert 13 May 22:48 PDT
Marine Auctions May Online Auction - Lot 3 © Marine Auctions

Auctions Valuations Contact
View brochure
Image
Hi

Please click on View Brochure above for details of the Vessels and Freehold Marina Berths we will be offering for sale in our May 2020 Online Auction. The bidding for this Auction will commence on Thursday 21st May and end on Wednesday 27th May at 2pm AEST. Please note this Online Auction has extended bidding.

To View or Register for the Online Auction, go to www.marineauctions.com.au then click on: View or Register for the Online Auction Now.

We are now accepting entries for our June Online Auction. If you are thinking of selling any type of vessel contact one of our representatives for a no obligation discussion.

The Online Auction method of sale increases the exposure of our vendors vessels to more interested parties, allowing more potential buyers to bid in their own time without any pressure, from any location in the world, via the internet.

Marine Online Auctions are now becoming more popular to all bidders from all over the world. At our recent April Online Auction, we had a 100% clearance rate of the vessels we offered. Also, we are now seeing a major increase with bidders from the USA, as this is no doubt due to the fact that the USD is buying around $1.55 AUD.

If you require any further information regarding our Online Auctions or our other services including, Marine Property Sales, Marina Berth Sales and all types of Marine Valuations, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Regards,

Adrian Seiffert
Director


SOUTH EAST QUEENSLAND
Marina Berths and Waterfront Property Sales

Lindsay Logan 0413 113 342
email: lindsay@marineauctions.com.au

GOLD COAST

Warren Harmer 0418 776 939
email: warren@marineauctions.com.au

Travis Davies 0417 015 090
email: travis@marineauctions.com.au

BRISBANE

Brisbane Office 07 3268 3614
email: admin1@marineauctions.com.au

SYDNEY

Carl Crafoord 0438 548 033
email: carl@marineauctions.com.au

MELBOURNE

Kieran Russell 0418 968 150
email: kieran@marineauctions.com.au

CAIRNS

Ron 0427 217 043 or
Mark on 0438 550 533
email: sales@sonarmarine.com.au

All other locations and any other inquiries regarding our services:-

Adrian on 0418 783 358
email: adrian@marineauctions.com.au


From all of us at Marine Auctions, we hope you stay safe in these difficult times and if you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact us.



Marine Auctions Pty Ltd
trading as
Marine Auctions & Valuations
P O Box 687 Hamilton Qld 4007
P: (07) 3268 3614
F: (07)3268 3760
W: www.marineauctions.com.au

