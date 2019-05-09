Next generation Galeon models splash down under

Galeon 500 FLY © Maciej Samet Galeon 500 FLY © Maciej Samet

by Todd Holzapfel 15 May 13:37 PDT

Alexander Marine Australia is excited to announce the arrival into Australia of a selection of award-winning models from Galeon Motor Yachts: the Galeon 500 FLY, Galeon 510 Skydeck and Galeon 640 FLY.

The three Galeon models from the European manufacturer stand out from the competition for their category-leading innovation.

Hallmarks of Galeon range include the ingenious 'Beach Mode', cantilevered side decks which extend the width of the cockpit for additional leisure space onboard.

According to Alexander Marine Australia Dealer Principal, Todd Holzapfel, the new models stand out in their categories for their award-winning innovation, numerous design features, and quality construction.

"Since their launch last year, we are thrilled with the reception of Galeon Motor Yachts and the level of interest from Australian and New Zealand boaties," he said.

"These new models represent the next generation of Galeon in terms of added recreational space, precision engineering and impeccable European interiors.

"In the US, Galeon is the fastest growing brand in this segment. They perfectly suit the Australian boating lifestyle. Now is a great time to invest in a new boat ahead of this summer out on the water."

The multi-award-winning Galeon 500 FLY offers an amazing amount of interior space on all three decks, with large glazing creating a bright atmosphere in the saloon and below decks.

The 500 FLY boasts Galeon's unique "Beach Mode" that extends the width of the cockpit by dropping down both the port and starboard sides to a beamy 5.8 metres.

Above, the sizable flybridge is fitted with a refrigerator and wet bar, sunpads and a second helm station. The 500 FLY has been optioned with the unique rotating aft seating module, below which is a tender garage. In addition to the tender garage further water toys can be stowed on the hi/low swim platform ensuring owners can enjoy the full gamut of aqua gadgets for on-water fun!

On the main deck, multiple glass doors slide open to reveal a superb saloon comprising lounge, dining area and helm station offering excellent vision courtesy of a one piece windscreen.

Below decks, there are three cabins and two bathrooms. The master cabin, located amidships consists of an island double bed, spacious robe and ensuite. The bow VIP cabin enjoys spectacular views thanks to glass skylights. The guest cabin accommodates two guests. All cabins feature generous head height, natural light and ventilation.

The Galeon 510 Skydeck combines the advantages of a flybridge, yet with the distinct sporty look of a coupe. She features an enormous electric sunroof over the lower helm, and likewise an electric retractable soft roof over the Skydeck when it's time to enjoy this elevated area of the boat. Another great feature of this model is the utility room which is accessed from the swim platform via a watertight door. This air-conditioned area contains additional refrigeration, a wet head, access to the engine room and is generally a convenient space to store surplus cruising spares. The 510 Skydeck model offers a three-cabin accommodation layout which is the same format as the 500 Fly.

And finally the largest Galeon yet to ever debut in Australia will be unveiled. The multi-award winning Galeon 640 FLY has been hailed a genuine "game changer", offering solutions never before seen in this class. This transformer yacht has revolutionized the segment with its innovative approach to layout and space.

The 640 FLY builds on the ground-breaking success of the smaller Galeon models to bring even more innovations to the flybridge segment, which has granted this model no less than three prestigious international awards.

The spacious cockpit dining space, serviced from the adjacent aft galley, is an ideal space for entertaining and socialising. Guests can enjoy the aft facing pop-up TV from this location, and likewise, will enjoy the considerable weather protection provided to them by the fly bridge hardtop overhang and her electric aft sunshade.

The hydraulic swim platform is ideal for launching watertoys and tenders, or a quick dip, as well as providing access to a skipper's cabin.

The teak laid flybridge area is simply massive and is equipped with a generous aft dining space, a midship full-sized bar, and plenty of sun lounging space surrounding the flybridge helm station. The GRP hardtop features a soft top sunroof, and likewise, an electric shade can be extended to provide sun protection to guests enjoying the flybridge aft dining area

From the saloon level, the foredeck area can be accessed by the revolutionary, centreline electric walk-through windscreen. Up forward, guests can dine or recline on two separate movable sofas with integrated hi/lo tables.

The Galeon Beach Mode on the 640 FLY utilizes large balconies, with partially glazed floors, that when lowered permit a breakfast bar on both sides of the vessel. Our stock 640 Fly is equipped a skipper's cabin housing crew accommodation, crew head, additional refrigeration and a clothes washer and dryer. Access to the engine room is via the crew cabin also. The Seakeeper gyro is installed in this area of the boat. As an option, like the 500 Fly model, the 640 FLY can be equipped with a rotating aft sofa option under which a 3.2-metre tender can be garaged.

The 640 FLY saloon boasts a lounge and or dining area, surrounded by large side windows, and likewise the all- weather lower the helm station. A helm door provides ease of access for the skipper out onto the side deck. Thanks to the innovative accommodation layout, a private stairway leads to the forward VIP cabin for ultimate privacy. A further two cabins, including the spacious full beam super-master, are accessed from another staircase in the saloon. An optional four-cabin accommodation layout will appeal to larger families.

Alexander Marine Australia, located at The Boat Works on Queensland's Gold Coast, continue to be open for business. We are following the guidelines of the Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of our team members and customers. All visitors will be required to comply with risk management protocol.

If you wish to inspect these exceptional new models, we ask you to please call first to book an appointment. For those people interstate or those who are unable to travel to our HQ, we can offer live online walkthroughs on all our display vessels.

For product information or to talk to a broker, call 07 5618 0000 or visit www.alexandermarineaust.com.au.