Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Success story: why so many love the Beneteau Swift Trawler

by Beneteau America 8 May 22:22 PDT
Beneteau swift trawler © Beneteau

In 2003, BENETEAU began producing and selling their exciting line of Swift Trawlers. In a very short time, they have gained massive popularity around the globe.

In just seventeen years, over 1,300 Swift Trawlers have been built, and they continue to be crafted in response to high demand, and for good reason. BENETEAU continues to refine their products based on owner feedback and we consistently hear three themes that define their commitment to the BENETEAU brand and their Swift Trawlers: Autonomy, Reliability, and Safety.

1- Autonomy

A Swift Trawler owner, more often than owners of any of our other ranges, is focused on a boat's capability, and the theme "get away from it all." A timely topic, these boats are the epitome of just that.

Each of our Swift Trawlers is equipped with large fuel tanks for extended cruising, large water tanks for freshwater, and refrigeration for food to reduce the need to return to shore for provisioning. The capabilities of the Swift Trawler do not end there. Each one is capable of navigating the most challenging sea conditions with Category "B" offshore ratings.

Plan to be gone for awhile? Each product manager is tasked to optimize every millimeter of onboard space to maximize interior light, interior space and perhaps most critically, storage space to put all of your onboard possessions.

2- Reliability

Each boat manufacturer will declare that their boat is the most dependable on the market. A Swift Trawler owner owns their boat to use it, if not live on it. Every serious boater knows that adventure means accessibility to spare parts, and expertise is a necessity. That is why BENETEAU has the most dynamic and robust dealer network in the world.

Each dealer has access to our sophisticated dealer database and intranet to source every part on your boat. Boating in the United States? That's great! We source all of our owner spare parts requests through our Beneteau owned factory in Marion, South Carolina.

Beneteau Group is the only European boat manufacturer with factories in the United States. Reliability starts at those factories. BENETEAU employs a modular construction technique that coupled with mass production ensures that each boat is built to the same exacting standards. We engineer exact hull thickness, uniform interior finishes and durability to last in excess of one of the most generous manufacturer backed warranties in the industry.*

3- Safety

BENETEAU designed the Swift Trawler range to leave the dock with complete confidence. In designing the product, the safety of our owners is engineered into each yacht to be both practical and easy to use.

From a practical perspective, the interiors of each Swift Trawler has fiddles around all of the countertops, not only to keep items secure while under way, but to also offer a surface for occupants to grab onto for security in following seas. Going up on deck to secure a fender is safe because our side rails are all over 30 inches high. Each starboard side deck is wider with an overhang to protect those onboard from the elements.

Each Swift Trawler takes advantage of some of the best technology available on the market to simplify the boating experience. Instead of leaving the helm station to start the generator, many of our Swift Trawlers allow an owner to start the generator from their chartplotter. Safety around the dock is critical and thanks to standard bowthrusters and optional stern thrusters, docking is now a game of inches.

In addition to the promise of autonomy, reliability and safety, owners love that compromises do not have to be made on the Swift Trawler. As one owner put it:

"There is no need to sacrifice speed for comfort, safety for more space, or excitement for functionality. The Swift Trawler is built with an inherent trust that you can truly relax and enjoy the ride at the pace you choose."

Over the years and 1,300 Swift Trawlers later, BENETEAU has been constantly refining their range of yachts to complement the demands of owners and to anticipate future owners' plans for exploration and adventure.

The love of these boats has also established an ever-growing community of Swift Trawler owners who come together each year to celebrate a lifestyle unique to the BENETEAU Brand and Swift Trawler range. To learn about an event near you or for an in depth tour of the latest innovations from the BENETEAU shipyards, please find the dealer that is closest to where you keep your boat.

*Three year manufacturer backed component warranty; seven year structural warranty.

Reminiscing on the Swift Pacific Adventure

Swift Trawler 47 - photo © Beneteau
Swift Trawler 47 - photo © Beneteau

Just last year, renowned marine wildlife photographer, Doc White, his wife Ceci, and their crew set out to adventure down the pacific coast on the Swift Trawler 47. Part adventure, part discovery, with equal measures of pure enjoyment, the journey continues to remind us of the possibilities of travel and adventure right in our back yard!

Look back on the adventure

Find out more here

Related Articles

Howzat! (He implored)
Apologies to anyone unaware of the shenanigans surrounding a small red ball Immediate apologies to anyone around the globe who has not been indoctrinated by memories of their childhood years with the shenanigans surrounding a very hard, and reasonably small, red ball. Posted on 3 May Ancasta's Virtual Boat Show a global success
Presenting the largest display of Groupe Beneteau boats ever in one place Culminating on Thursday, the ten-day show, held on the brand's own website Ancasta.com, was created by Ancasta in response to many spring boat shows being cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Posted on 27 Apr The Ancasta Virtual Boat Show 2020
The largest ever line-up of Groupe Beneteau Power and Sailing yachts in one place! The virtual doors opened on Tuesday to the first ever Ancasta Virtual Boat Show. Being held online at Ancasta.com/vbs, you will find the largest ever line-up of Groupe Beneteau Power and Sailing yachts in one place! Posted on 18 Apr Beneteau's dealers using their initiative
Some different dealer perspectives In the last few weeks, there has been a slowdown worldwide. This has also been the case for Beneteau dealers who have scaled down business to protect their staff and customers. Posted on 16 Apr Ancasta launches new Virtual Boat Show
Including the largest ever line-up of Groupe Beneteau products Ancasta will be opening the doors to The Ancasta Virtual Boat Show on Tuesday 14th April 2020. The show will include the largest ever line-up of Groupe Beneteau products (Beneteau, Prestige, CNB & Lagoon Catamarans). Posted on 7 Apr Le B-Tour: A Fishing and Motorboating Festival
It also opens the fishing competition to Antares and Flyer users Packed with activities, this very social event is open to everyone and is the ideal opportunity to familiarize yourself with all the models in each of Beneteau's outboard ranges and take them out on sea trials. Posted on 22 Feb Beneteau launches Oceanis 40.1
12 metres and so much space The Oceanis 40.1 follows in the wake of her elder sister the Oceanis 51.1, which upon it's launch in 2017, marked a new era of cruisers by Beneteau. Posted on 21 Feb Exclusive trims and easy movement aboard
The new wave of Oceanis cruising yachts by Beneteau The Oceanis Yacht 54, younger sister of the Oceanis 62, embodies the innovation that has always been a hallmark of the Beneteau brand, while continuing to remain loyal to the Yacht range ethos: elegance, luxurious accomodations, and unrivaled performance. Posted on 20 Feb Antares 11 - A weekender that hits the right note
A new milestone in the well-known line of weekenders With a length overall of eleven metres, the new flagship of the Antares fleet takes the lead in the out-board family cruiser category. With the quintessential hallmark of a weekender range whose qualities have stood the test of time for 40 years Posted on 13 Feb Beneteau Four Peaks Race 2020
The amazing unknown sides of Hong Kong at sea and peaks 17 boats crossed the line in Hong Kong's Tai Tam Bay on January 11th, unveiling another thrilling edition of the Beneteau Four Peaks Race. Among the 130 participants signed up for the edition, there were exciting first-timers and a proud sixteenth-timer Posted on 8 Feb
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy