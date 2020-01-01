Another Horizon FD102 hits the water

by Horizon Yachts 8 May 01:52 PDT

The latest Horizon FD102 superyacht has launched and will soon be delivered to her American owners. Christened To-Kalon, after the owners' previous vessel, the FD102 is the couple's first build with Horizon. Befitting her name inspired by Plato's concept of beauty, To-Kalon exudes beauty throughout and is poised to be one of the yard's flagship builds.

It was designer Cor D. Rover who introduced the owners to Horizon and the FD Series, and worked alongside them as they customized their build. Designed to accommodate ten guests in five spacious staterooms, including a full-beam, on-deck master, To-Kalon boasts a sleek profile that belies her impressive interior volume - one of the hallmarks of the FD Series - and features numerous customizations throughout.

The most significant layout modification the owners requested was a semi-enclosed flybridge with sliding glass windows that allows the majority of the upper deck to function as an indoor/outdoor space. Just aft of the fully enclosed pilothouse, a U-shaped seating area opposite a dayhead and full bar with fixed bar stools is protected from the elements under the hard top. The deck area aft is fitted with an extendable dining table for up to 12, a BBQ and a Jacuzzi tub for six with a bar counter and fixed stools. This portion of the deck is easily shaded by an electric retractable awning. Situating the tender storage on the bow and removing the starboard staircase from the aft deck to the flybridge further maximized this space, which will be a preferred area for entertaining family and friends.

The spacious main deck aft greets visitors with a pleasant seating area. A bar, storage and television area is situated to starboard in lieu of a second staircase to the upper deck. The owners also specified curved opening glass doors to the main salon and positioned the interior dining area aft to take advantage of the views and al fresco ambience. Here, the round table for six can be extended to seat ten beneath a custom circular light fixture.

The galley was another important space for the owners, who customized the layout to suit their needs and commissioned professional-grade appliances. They also specified a carved design in opaque glass for the Hi/Lo partition separating the galley from the salon.

During the build process, the owners traveled to the Horizon shipyard in Taiwan to select the equipment and work with Horizon's in-house design team on the décor features. Oak, wenge and zebra woods feature prominently throughout the main and upper decks, while beech, wenge and bird's eye maple complement the midship lower deck guest areas and crew quarters forward. Numerous customized touches have been incorporated throughout, from the backlit mullions in the salon to the efficient pull-out tops on the guest stateroom nightstands to easily allow access to hidden switches and outlets. In the on-deck master stateroom they specified a his-and-hers en suite as well as his-and-hers walk-in closets. In honor of the design and build collaboration, the owners also requested a Cor D.

Rover Design nameplate to accompany the Horizon Yachts logo on the hull sides.

To-Kalon is on schedule to arrive in Fort Lauderdale in June, 2020 and will make her debut at the 2020 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in late October. To inquire about press opportunities, please contact Lily Li in the Horizon Marketing Center at .