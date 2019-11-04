Ensign's Top Picks & Update

Please select your home edition
by Ensign Yacht Group 4 May 14:05 PDT
Ensign Update © Ensign Yacht Group

 


Welcome to our update on our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure. In these unprecedented times you may not be able to go anywhere right away but this will not be forever! Now is the time to start planning, preparing and dreaming of where your vessel could next take you on the greatest exploration of them all!

Ensign Yachts is still open for business and our 25+ team continue to operate effectively across Australia. We have been continuously adapting to new restrictions and conditions in order to still offer you all of our great services.

We are still able to carry out our duties in these strange times and are just a call away with a wealth of knowledge and experience to assist you either in the short or long term.

The world we live in is constantly changing and we are well set up to confront the challenge. Our entire team can seamlessly work remotely and our sophisticated new digital platform launched last year is serving us well to manage the new world order.

And rest assured, we are following the requisite social distancing, safety and hygiene practices throughout our operations.

For now enjoy your time with your loved ones whether that be physically or digitally.

Stay safe, healthy & happy!

Happyboating!
The Ensign Yachts Team
 

News & Info

North Sails Agents
 
Ensign Yachts are proud authorised North Sails agents.

So if you think its time for an upgrade on your much loved sails please get in touch - our specialised sailing team is here to help, whether it's sails for cruising or racing!

 
 

Click here to contact us

 

 
New Charter Opportunities
 
Ever thought about buying a yacht and putting it into charter? Perhaps in Sydney or up in the Whitsundays? With the recently announced COVID 19 government stimulus measures, theres never been a better time.

Many manufacturers wont be able to take advantage of these charter concessions as the motor or sailing yacht needs to be in operation by the end of June 2021. However, Bavaria Yachts has been able to keep their factory in Germany going through the COVID 19 lockdowns and so we should be able to deliver on time. We also have a number of Nautitech Catamarans available that should be available in time. But you will need to get in quick!

The German built Bavaria Yachts and French built Nautitech Catamarans are renowned throughout Europe in the charter market and a number are in charter at the moment here in Australia.  The Nautitech Open 40 and the Bavaria Yachts C42 would be perfect boats for the Australian charter market. 

Click here for further information on the governments incentive.

Or reach out to us on by clicking here.

 

New outboard version Bavaria Neo
 
Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH has announced that it will add outboard motorboats to its current line-up of sailboats, inboard motorboats and catamarans with the addition of the newly acquired Greenline Neo series.  Bavaria Intend to improve the finish, structural integrity and value of these exciting new models. The concept and design achieved critical acclaim winning design awards on release in 2018. Bavaria intend to inject their build philosophy of high quality performance and value.
 

Click here for more info

 

 
The Ensign Yachts Team grows
 

Ensign Yachts would like to welcome brokers Bob McCrorie & Troy Parker in The Sunshine Coast, and Greg Urand to our Sydney sales team. Paul Kanngieser to our Service Dept and Emily Hourahane to our management team. A wealth of boating experience and progressive skill sets joins the team.


Ensign Yacht Brokers has always looked into the future to better the service for our customers. The new team members join us at an exciting yet challenging time for the market. Our major brands Bavaria, Nautitech and Rhea are all releasing new models.

 

We are still hiring across Austraia so if you love boats like we do, give us a call or drop us an email!

 

Bavaria Yachts factory soldiers on
 
This stylish new Bavaria Yachts C42 is leaving the Bavaria factory in Germany on its way to Norway.  Could you be the proud new owner of the next C42 on its way to Australia?!?  Bavaria Yachts has been able to keep its factory in Germany producing through the COVID 19 lockdowns with careful planning and characteristic German precision.  Bavaria Yachts are brought to you in Australia by Ensign Yachts.  
 

Click here for more info

 

 
Bavaria Yachts 360 Virtual Boat Tours
 
Dreaming of your next adventure? Nows the time to plan it. Check out the 360 virtual tours of Bavaria motor and sailing yachts available on the link below.  Order one now and head off on an adventure once this crazy time is behind us.  Our latest order arrives in Australia tomorrow for a lucky customer - the stunning Bavaria S36 motor yacht.

Go ahead and try Bavaria's virtual tour: 
 
Click here!

 

 

Ensign's Top Picks

 

Its time to plan your next adventure! What will you do for the next chapter of life?

These vessels have been hand picked for their value, features and benefits. What better time to look forward into the near future and think about how you will spend your best days of the new normal! We see family boating and outdoor activities in Australia to benefit from the new way of thinking.

 

What better way to spend your time with your immediate circle of friends and family than out on the water on your favorite waterway doing the things you love. Whether you love Blue water cruising, fishing, diving, weekending or expedition adventures there is something capable and good value in this list of pre loved vessels.


On water living no matter your interests. Ensign Yacht Brokers is here to help you live your on water dreams!

 

The Ensign Yachts Group is Australias largest yacht brokerage. See for yourself at www.ensignyachts.com.au or call one of our friendly sales professionals on

1300 609 900.

 

 

Bavaria E40 Sedan

 
AU $ 639,000
This Boat is Unique & Amazing ! Would suit any buyer coming from sailing Catamaran or larger power vessel....
Ref No: EPM 746
 
More Info
 
Sparkman & Stephens 51

 
AU $ 275,000
 A true blue water passage maker ready for her next owner and adventure. This is truly a stunning yacht and a credit to her...
Ref No: ESC 448
 
More Info
 

Voyager 1040

 
AU $ 350,000
This is an exceptional vessel on all counts; comfort, sea keeping, build quality and performance. The ...
Ref No: EPM 755
 
More Info
 
Bavaria S36 HT

 
AU $ 436,000
Proudly presented by Bavaria Yachts Australia, a rare opportunity to own this late model, 2018 Bavaria S36 HT....
Ref No: EPM 734
 
More Info
 

Bruce Harris Cat

 
AU $ 895,000
This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by ENSIGN and this one has much lower ...
Ref No: EPM 720
 
More Info
 
Jeanneau 53

 
AU $ 325,000
Jeanneau Yachts are strong and sturdy in all types of weather and comfortable for cruising. Designed by Briand and.....
Ref No: ESC 438
 
More Info
 

Colvic Sunquest 50

 
AU $ 399,000
3 Cabin Flybridge. - Twin Diesel Shaft drive. - 2 x Caterpillar 669 HP. - Dual Helm. - Galley up. ...
Ref No: EPM 706
 
More Info
 
Africat 42

 
AU $ 695,000
Presented for sale, viewing highly recommended.Newly installed twin Yanmar 8LV 370HP Diesel Engines - ...
Ref No: EPM 754
 
More Info
 

John Pugh Motor Sailer

 
AU $ 189,000
Presenting in excellent and well looked after condition, The Moreton Star, an all purpose vessel suitable for ...
Ref No: EPM 753
 
More Info
 
Sea Ray 58 Sedan Bridge

 
AU $ 665,000
Make us an offer! This Sea Ray 580 must be sold! Presenting an excellent condition with a high level luxury finish...
Ref No: EPM 747
 
More Info
 

Sunseeker Yacht 82

 
AU $ 2,200,000
Not all boats age equally. Some become weary and old fashioned.  Not so with this yacht. More pampered than a Kardashian...
Ref No: EPM 574
 
More Info
 
Nordhavn 55

 
US $ 1,090,000
Boldly going where big boats go, the N55 offers the interior room of many luxurious 60 footers and yet she has the ...

 
Ref No: EPM 759
 
More Info
 

 

 

Bavaria Sport 38

 
AU $ 139,000
Bavaria 38 Diesel Sport. Here's a rare vessel, a 39' diesel sport boat under $150k. Be ...
Ref No: EPM 723
 
More Info
 
Princess 61 Flybridge

 
AU $ 795,000
2006 Princess 61 Flybridge. Much like the coveted auto brands Bentley and Aston Martin, the Princess ...
Ref No: EPM 539
 
More Info
 

 

 

If youre buying, please take a look at our wide array of boats which all can individually cater for your needs. In the upcoming months we may not be able to travel to remote countries, but you can still travel to beautifully remote destinations right here in Australia.

If you're selling, we can manage the entire process remotely with our digital platform and you can be comfortable we have the means to reach many potential buyers that we have onboard and are still regularly talking to.

Our servicing & spare parts team is here to help as well, as are our in-house insurance agents. Or perhaps its a good time to upgrade those sails?!? We are an authorised North Sails agent and are on standby to assist.

 

Stay positive and keep dreaming!
Ensign's Featured New Boats

 

 
Bavaria Yachts C42
 
Ensign Yachts proudly brings to you the entire Bavaria Yachtbau Range, both power and sail. Our newest model is the next inclusion in the revolutionary C-Line, the C42 monohull.  A more powerful and modern 40ft cruiser, featuring an innovative hull shape with narrow entry to the keel, beamy aft section and integrated chines. These all new features combined guarantee both the best sailing performance and an unusually large amount of space in cockpit and below decks for a 40ft-er.  We think it's best in class and doubt you will get better value in any other brand!

Check out this video by Yacht World on the C42 - The boat they queued for an hour to see at its releases at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January: Click here to see the video
 
Click here for more info on the C42 

 

 

 
Virtess 420
 
The Virtess 420 won European Boat of the year on its debut for both its design and astounding value! Both fly and coupe versions impressed the boating industry with smart design and efficient build philosophies.

The 3 double cabin design boasts one master cabin with Ensuite and two double cabins that can consist of two singles or double bed conversions. So versatile it is to this day an unrivalled use of space in a mid 40ft vessel. The unique cockpit furniture design allows for infinent possibilities for entertaining watersports and family fun.
 
 
Click to watch the Virtess in action

 

 

 
Nautitech Open 40 & 46
 
Ever thought of just getting away from it all? 

Both the Open 40 and 46 models are available for shipment to anywhere in the world for you to start your adventure.Ensign Yachts are committed to helping you achieve your dream to an on the water living scenario. It may not be an ideal world but sometimes you just have to live your dreams and discover more

 View the 360 photos by clicking here.  
 
For the Nautitech video click here

 

 

