Ensign's Top Picks & Update

News & Info

North Sails Agents Ensign Yachts are proud authorised North Sails agents. So if you think its time for an upgrade on your much loved sails please get in touch - our specialised sailing team is here to help, whether it's sails for cruising or racing! Click here to contact us

New Charter Opportunities



Many manufacturers wont be able to take advantage of these charter concessions as the motor or sailing yacht needs to be in operation by the end of June 2021. However, Bavaria Yachts has been able to keep their factory in Germany going through the COVID 19 lockdowns and so we should be able to deliver on time. We also have a number of Nautitech Catamarans available that should be available in time. But you will need to get in quick!



The German built Bavaria Yachts and French built Nautitech Catamarans are renowned throughout Europe in the charter market and a number are in charter at the moment here in Australia. The Nautitech Open 40 and the Bavaria Yachts C42 would be perfect boats for the Australian charter market.







Or reach out to us on by clicking here

New outboard version Bavaria Neo Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH has announced that it will add outboard motorboats to its current line-up of sailboats, inboard motorboats and catamarans with the addition of the newly acquired Greenline Neo series. Bavaria Intend to improve the finish, structural integrity and value of these exciting new models. The concept and design achieved critical acclaim winning design awards on release in 2018. Bavaria intend to inject their build philosophy of high quality performance and value. Click here for more info

The Ensign Yachts Team grows

Ensign Yachts would like to welcome brokers Bob McCrorie & Troy Parker in The Sunshine Coast, and Greg Urand to our Sydney sales team. Paul Kanngieser to our Service Dept and Emily Hourahane to our management team. A wealth of boating experience and progressive skill sets joins the team.

Ensign Yacht Brokers has always looked into the future to better the service for our customers. The new team members join us at an exciting yet challenging time for the market. Our major brands Bavaria, Nautitech and Rhea are all releasing new models. We are still hiring across Austraia so if you love boats like we do, give us a call or drop us an email!

Bavaria Yachts factory soldiers on This stylish new Bavaria Yachts C42 is leaving the Bavaria factory in Germany on its way to Norway. Could you be the proud new owner of the next C42 on its way to Australia?!? Bavaria Yachts has been able to keep its factory in Germany producing through the COVID 19 lockdowns with careful planning and characteristic German precision. Bavaria Yachts are brought to you in Australia by Ensign Yachts. Click here for more info

Bavaria Yachts 360 Virtual Boat Tours Dreaming of your next adventure? Nows the time to plan it. Check out the 360 virtual tours of Bavaria motor and sailing yachts available on the link below. Order one now and head off on an adventure once this crazy time is behind us. Our latest order arrives in Australia tomorrow for a lucky customer - the stunning Bavaria S36 motor yacht. Go ahead and try Bavaria's virtual tour: Click here!

If youre buying, please take a look at our wide array of boats which all can individually cater for your needs. In the upcoming months we may not be able to travel to remote countries, but you can still travel to beautifully remote destinations right here in Australia.



If you're selling, we can manage the entire process remotely with our digital platform and you can be comfortable we have the means to reach many potential buyers that we have onboard and are still regularly talking to.



Our servicing & spare parts team is here to help as well, as are our in-house insurance agents. Or perhaps its a good time to upgrade those sails?!? We are an authorised North Sails agent and are on standby to assist. Stay positive and keep dreaming!

Ensign's Featured New Boats

Bavaria Yachts C42



Check out this video by Yacht World on the C42 - The boat they queued for an hour to see at its releases at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January: Click here to see the vide o Ensign Yachts proudly brings to you the entire Bavaria Yachtbau Range, both power and sail. Our newest model is the next inclusion in the revolutionary C-Line, the C42 monohull. A more powerful and modern 40ft cruiser, featuring an innovative hull shape with narrow entry to the keel, beamy aft section and integrated chines. These all new features combined guarantee both the best sailing performance and an unusually large amount of space in cockpit and below decks for a 40ft-er. We think it's best in class and doubt you will get better value in any other brand!Check out this video by Yacht World on the C42 - The boat they queued for an hour to see at its releases at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January: Click here for more info on the C42

Virtess 420 The Virtess 420 won European Boat of the year on its debut for both its design and astounding value! Both fly and coupe versions impressed the boating industry with smart design and efficient build philosophies.



The 3 double cabin design boasts one master cabin with Ensuite and two double cabins that can consist of two singles or double bed conversions. So versatile it is to this day an unrivalled use of space in a mid 40ft vessel. The unique cockpit furniture design allows for infinent possibilities for entertaining watersports and family fun.

Click to watch the Virtess in action

Nautitech Open 40 & 46 Ever thought of just getting away from it all? Both the Open 40 and 46 models are available for shipment to anywhere in the world for you to start your adventure. Ensign Yachts are committed to helping you achieve your dream to an on the water living scenario. It may not be an ideal world but sometimes you just have to live your dreams and discover more View the 360 photos by clicking here For the Nautitech video click here

