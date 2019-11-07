DutchCraft 56 takes diving to the next level

by Alexander Razinkov 30 Apr 07:52 PDT

Diving is maybe the best way to lift the veil of secrecy and reach out to the treasures the World Ocean carries. From Chios to Hawaii, and from Sardinia to Palau, there is a full spectrum of indescribable beauty just waiting to be experienced by adventurous travelers. Enter the DutchCraft 56. Thanks to versatility and capability, it is the perfect yacht for diving devotees.

The DutchCraft 56 fits 16 dive sets in side lockers

There is enough space for a built-in scuba compressor and extra toys

Available in Open and Cabin versions

Ultimate versatility and hassle-free life on the water

The yacht is equipped with Volvo Dynamic Positioning System

Speed up to 40 kn and range up to 840 nm

In-house design and engineering - entirely made in Holland

"Take your diving to the next level," said Sietse Koopmans, Founder and Chairman of DutchCraft of the yard's flagship. "In addition to the surface world, there is a lot to be discovered underwater too."

Full set

The 17-meter DC56 fits about 16 dive sets, all neatly stowed in the aft side oversized lockers (2.7m x 1.5m & 2m x 1.1m). After diving, the empty tanks can be refilled with the optional built-in Bauer junior scuba compressor and all equipment cleaned in the washing basin.

A smartly concealed optional davit crane can be incorporated into the aft section of the vessel. "It is very convenient if you do not feel like lifting the heavy gear from the water," commented Sietse. "The aft deck is low and we installed a professional ladder, so it's easy to access the water. After diving, you can wash the equipment in the dedicated basin."

The aft platform of the DC56, one of the yacht's key features, is dedicated for toys and storage. There is enough space for a watercraft, even a submersible. It is one of the largest aft sections in the class.

Boat for real explorers

DutchCraft has developed two versions of the model, Cabin and Open. While the DC56 Open fits warmer climates, the DC56 Cabin genuinely extends the boating season. "The covered spacious air-conditioned main deck saloon with panoramic tinted windows provides shelter in case weather gets really bad. The DC56 is the perfect boat for the real explorers who want to discover the world from every possible angle," said Sietse Koopmans.

On the lower deck of the DC56, there is modern, comfortable and easily maintained accommodation for up to eight guests in four cabins. The yacht is equipped with a dishwasher, a freezer, a wine cooler, an icemaker, and two fridges. The high ceiling height on the lower deck gives a sense of space and comfort, while noise and vibration have been minimised to provide a smooth and silent environment.

Top performance hassle-free

The yacht's engine combinations are either twin Volvo Penta IPS 600 or 950. The top option offers the maximum speed of over 40 knots in comfort with minimal turbulence, thanks to the high-performance composite hull designed and engineered by DutchCraft's in-house expert team. The range of up to 840 nm is also impressive and guarantees several days of autonomous exploration. The DutchCraft DC56 is also available in commercial version with John Deere Engines and Doen jets that allows for 30.000-hour service intervals.

What is even more convenient is that the yacht is equipped with Volvo Dynamic Positioning System. When activated with a press of a single button on the joystick, it automatically maintains the boat's position within a very limited area, even during strong currents or windy conditions. There is no need to use an anchor, which is usually prohibited in sensitive and protected marine areas such as over coral reefs.

DC 56 Specifications

Length overall: 17.07m / 56.0ft

Length at waterline: 15.4m / 50.0ft

Beam: 5.13m / 16.8ft

Draft (max): 0.95m / 2.5ft

Draft with Volvo IPS: 1.10m / 3.8ft

Draft with jets: 0.75m / 2.5ft

Classification: USCG and ECB, CE A/B IACS Class

Amount of people: CE-C 36p, CE-B 12p, CE-A 12p

Seating capacity (DC56 open): 36 people

Seating capacity (DC56 cabin): 44 people

Max Speed (depending on engine): 40kn

Max Range (standard): 500nm @ 25kn

Max Range (long range): 750nm @ 25kn

Weight (unloaded, approx): 17t

Fuel capacity (standard): 3,000L / 793gal (US)

Fuel capacity (long range): 4,500L / 1,188gal (US)

Fresh water capacity: 900L / 225gal (US)

Black water capacity: 350L / 74gal (US)

Engines*: Volvo Penta IPS-600/950

Propellers: Volvo Penta Duo Prop

Commercial engines: John Deere 13.5L 1500 hp

Commercial drives: Doen Waterjets DJ152

Hull and superstructure material: Glass fiber / vinyl ester resin with a sandwich construction and PVC core

Builder: DutchCraft

Exterior design: DutchCraft

Naval architecture: Mulder Design

Engineering: DutchCraft

Sound and vibration control: DutchCraft

*Jet propulsion version available with Doen jets and John Deere engine.