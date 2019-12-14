Please select your home edition
by Paul Wilson 30 Apr 00:41 PDT
Boat Masters a one stop shop for all things boating © Paul Wilson

One of the northern Gold Coast's most comprehensive marine service centres, complete with travel lift, has experienced an increase in demand from boat owners using the Covid-19 inspired downtime to have work done on their vessels.

Boat Masters, in John Lund Drive, at Hope Island provides the complete range of boat service and maintenance services to owners of all vessels.

Boat Masters' Manager Graham Fraser said there had been a noticeable increase in the number of boat owners seeing to have works carried out.

"And of course that could be partly driven by our special offer of 50 percent off hard stand and sheds when there is availability," he said.

"We are quite literally a one stop shop for boaties with the complete range of professionals operating here covering everything from service requirements through to anti fouling and major refurbishment projects.

Boat Masters a one stop shop for all things boating - photo © Paul Wilson
Boat Masters a one stop shop for all things boating - photo © Paul Wilson

"With our travel lift capable of lifting 65 ton and up to 80 foot vessel and the skilled tradespeople we have on hand can complete any job required."

He said qualified shipwrights, marine electrical experts, engineers with both petrol and diesel motor experience, upholsterers, stainless steel manufacturers, fibreglass experts and a list of other trades were at the disposal of Boat Masters customers.

"The other big thing we have over other service facilities is that we are located just a twenty minute cruise from the south arm of the Coomera River and close to the Broadwater so people don't have to travel all the way up past Sanctuary Cove to reach a service marina," he said.

"We have also implemented upscale sanitising procedures as per the Covid-19 recommended guidelines and even spray each boat down with surface sanitiser before the owner takes delivery after works have been done.

"Now is a good time to get works completed on your vessel in readiness for when life returns to normal post the lockdowns." he said.

Boat Masters a one stop shop for all things boating - photo © Paul Wilson
Boat Masters a one stop shop for all things boating - photo © Paul Wilson

