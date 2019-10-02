Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht fully reveals her grand lines following major production milestones

Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht © Riviera Australia Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht © Riviera Australia

by Riviera Australia 27 Apr 14:36 PDT

Australia's largest luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, has recently reached two major production milestones that fully bring into focus the stylish and grand shape of the highly anticipated Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht.

The recent connection of the deck and hull has been followed by the exacting fitment of the flybridge at Riviera's Gold Coast production facility.

The integration of these major components has now brought together the first of this outstanding addition to Riviera's growing collection of Sports Motor Yachts.

Dan Henderson, Riviera's Design and Engineering Director, said these milestones marked another highly productive period for the New Yacht Development team as the 64 SMY edges closer to her world premiere in June.

Riviera 64 SMY Flybridge fitting milestone from Riviera Australia on Vimeo.

"Each production milestone provides our team with satisfaction as each of these components are skilfully brought together as designed to reveal the 64 SMY in all her glory," said Mr Henderson.

"The stringent design, formidable engineering and the fine luxury finishes are now really coming together at this impressive stage of production."

Following the recent completion of over 130 moulds, that will ultimately create the 64 SMY, the first deck, headliner and bathroom modules were made by Riviera's specialist lamination technicians.

The deck alone is over 19 metres long and incorporates multiple laminates and sophisticated core materials to optimise strength and durability whilst minimising weight in this superior construction method.

The headliner and bathroom mouldings that provide an outstanding finish inside the yacht have now been bonded to the deck, creating immense strength. This entire assembly was released from the mould, using custom tooling that transforms into a mobile base.

Meanwhile, in Riviera's meticulous Engineering centre, master craftsmen have fitted the components and systems required to propel the yacht and provide the many services that make a Riviera so comfortable, luxurious and safe.

The engineering work included fitting the twin 1550hp V12 MAN engines, shafts and remote gearboxes to millimetre accuracy, ensuring the smooth, quiet ride and peak performance for which Riviera Sports Motor Yachts are highly regarded. A ride so efficient and so superior, that it has to be experienced to be believed.

The 64 Sports Motor Yacht utilises Riviera's state-of-the-art engineering design to provide effortless performance to over 30 knots whilst delivering ultimate control and owner enjoyment.

With all the care and precision to fit propulsion drivelines and systems to the hull, the newly moulded deck, after exceeding stringent quality checks, was ready for the hull-deck fitting milestone.

Prior to this process, Riviera's specialist electricians installed the extensive wiring harness looms that provide power to all onboard systems. The total length of cable installed at this stage is in excess of 7km.

Following this, the delicate operation at Riviera's Gold Coast production facility saw the 3D CAD designed hull and deck locked into position with millimetre tolerances. CAD design allows for the optimisation of all onboard spaces.

The hull and deck were then bonded, laminated, and mechanically fastened together with 316 marine grade stainless steel bolts located around the entire gunwale perimeter to ensure continuity of structure and ultimate strength.

The flybridge, which is built as a complete unit and weather tested prior to fitting, was locked into place and bonded securely to the main structure.

This latest production milestone now paves the way for the internal fit-out of the 64 SMY and the skilled installation of the highly polished fine joinery.

Sophistication meets innovation in this graceful addition to the Sports Motor Yacht Collection. The 64 SMY will give boating enthusiasts the liveability and luxury they desire in a true blue-water package whether they are wanting to overnight in enclosed water or cross oceans and cruise long-term.

Riviera's design team has excelled in optimising the onboard space, ensuring the vessel lacks for nothing in terms of beauty, luxury and functionality. There is the option of three or four staterooms, alfresco mezzanine dining and gourmet aft galley, internal stairwell to the flybridge, a ship-style pantograph door leading to generous walk-around side decks, and a foredeck that cradles a 3.6-metre tender before transforming into a comfortable and spacious entertainment hub.

"The Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht is a highly anticipated and outstanding addition to our luxury Sports Motor Yacht Collection," said Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst.

"Her world premiere is especially important to the Riviera Family in 2020 as we mark 40 years of evolution. She truly showcases Riviera today and the world-class design build quality that our dedicated team does so well."

The Riviera 64 SMY will have her world premiere in June when private inspections will be available. These can be arranged directly with your nearest Riviera representative.