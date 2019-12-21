No more frozen zippers with Snap Stick!

Please select your home edition
by Shurhold Industries 27 Apr 07:44 PDT
Keep snaps and zippers lubricated with Snap Stick © Shurhold Industries

Today, Shurhold is working with John Greviskis from Ship Shape TV on our 430 SeaVee Express talking about one of our most useful products, Snap Stick.

The boat, like many express boats and sport fishers, is equipped with an enclosure that has a number of snaps and zippers. These are some of the most overlooked mechanical items on a boat. Typically, we only take care of a zipper when it's already frozen and needs repair. Let's change that!

Luckily, taking care of your snaps and zippers is easy. All you'll need is some Snap Stick. Application couldn't be simpler. For snaps, you want to rub some on the male stud end and then snap it together to lubricate and protect both halves. This will help prevent them from seizing in the future.

For zippers, run Snap Stick along the open teeth of both sides then work it in with the zipper pull. This also works great on zippers off the boat like those found on golf bags and wetsuits. Additionally, Snap Stick can also be rubbed on a key to protect the inside of locks or along a drill bit to lubricate it for drilling holes in metal.

Your snaps and zippers are mechanical devices and should be treated as such. Clean them on a regular basis and they will give you years of trouble free operation.

Until next time keep your boat CLEAN-N-SIMPLE!

