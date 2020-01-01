Define at a distance - Horizon Yachts Virtual Boat Show

Please select your home edition
by Horizon Yachts 24 Apr 01:56 PDT
Horizon Yachts Virtual Boat Show © Horizon Yachts

You're serious about your next Horizon, and we're all serious about social distancing. In this time of safe social interaction, in-person boat shows may be on hiatus but yachting dreams remain alive and well.

We are pleased to now present the Horizon Yachts Virtual Boat Show, where you can peruse our extensive selection of yacht models to suit every yachting lifestyle. When you're ready to explore a bit further or if you have specific questions about customization, design details or measurements, our expert Build & Sales Consultants around the world are available to help you Define Your Horizon... at a distance, of course.

Experience the show here!

