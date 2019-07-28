The Boat Works' incentives to 'winterize' your boat

by The Boat Works 22 Apr 12:39 PDT

As boat owners adapt to these unprecedented times, The Boat Works, on the Gold Coast has responded with proactive initiatives to support the boating community.

For many in the northern hemisphere, "winterizing" their vessels is the means of storing and protecting their investment from the elements during the off-season. Globally, recreational and commercial yachting is impeded under various Covid19 restrictions.

It makes practical and financial sense for owners to consider storing their vessels until conditions are viable for relaunch.

Over The Boat Works' two yards, it's business as close-to-usual as possible, adhering to strict Health Department safety and hygiene guidelines. Lifts continue to operate, marine trade businesses are open, maintenance and refit projects are under way and storage is now a welcomed option and in demand.

At the boatyard, owners wishing to take advantage of this hiatus will receive greatly reduced rates with half price covered sheds, hardstand and in water service berth options.

This may well be the ideal time for owners to consider taking advantage of time out of water for any service, maintenance or refit works.

Last week, the 42-metre Gulf Craft, MY Delisle III arrived at The Boat Works' new superyacht yard on the Gold Coast with the objective of capitalising on a pause operations to carry out their routine maintenance program.

Global roaming MY Delisle III is truly a one-of-a-kind luxury superyacht, designed by renowned naval architect Frank Mulder and with interiors by Australian designer, Sam Sorgiovanni.

MY DeLisle III skipper, Captain Dan Farrell said he and the vessel's owner made the decision to visit The Boat Works for their 5-year RINA class survey.

"It's the ideal time to schedule it in," Dan said. "We will be undertaking the 10,000-hour service on the generators, rebuilding the stabilizers, antifoul a couple of bits and pieces in terms of maintenance. All going well, we hope to be back on the water in mid-June.

"I learned about The Boat Works' new superyacht yard and decided it was the best place for us," he continued. "They offer genuine service with a purpose-built yard.

It's great for the crew as well, with everything on site or within a short distance.

"The Boat Works' 5-star facilities are second to none. We are very impressed with the layout - everything is in the right place and they provide fantastic attention to crew. I might have to practise my chipping and putting on the turfed section of the hardstand!"

Also berthing at the new Superyacht marina for an extended stay, MY Settlement, the 35-metre Sunseeker, Captain Glenn Woodbridge said The Boat Works offers "a safe, secure, pristine environment for the duration".

"We have just completed our 5-year RINA survey within the refit sheds at The Boat Works, which covered everything and was a huge job over a period of a few weeks," said Glenn.

"We are now planning to store Settlement at The Boat Works in one of their superyacht sheds so she doesn't sit in saltwater and destroy anodes.

This facility was built just in time for us. There's no other place like it. The Boat Works' team was a pleasure to work with. Now, we're in standby mode for a while until we can charter again."

"The Boat Works have extended an array of cost-effective options and services to the assist the boating community." said General Manager, Shane Subichin.

"Our team on-site are maintaining distancing and implementing sanitation on all high-touch and communal areas, over and above recommendations. We are here to answer all your enquiries, providing the same personal and professional service."