Multihull Solutions launches innovative virtual boat show

by Kate Elkington 21 Apr 23:33 PDT
Multihull Solutions has launched its Virtual Boat Show so clients can browse a huge range of new and pre-owned boats for sale from the comfort and safety of home. © Kate Elkington

Multihull Solutions has launched an innovative Virtual Boat Show allowing buyers to comprehensively inspect a large range of new and pre-owned range of catamarans and trimarans on its website.

The innovative concept was created in response to the restrictions boat buyers have experienced inspecting boats following the postponement or cancellation of major boat shows due to the Covid-19 crisis. While the popular Multihull Solutions Out-of-Water Boat Show display on the Gold Coast has remained open, visitors have been limited to inspecting boats by appointment only and many clients have been unable to travel to see the boats in person.

The new Multihull Solutions Virtual Boat Show features full interactive walk-through facilities of its power and sail catamarans allowing clients to still inspect boats of interest from the safety of their own homes.

Multihull Solutions general manager Andrew de Bruin said the online facility has been extremely well received by clients and provides a convenient solution for buyers who are unable to physically inspect boats of interest at the Sales Centres.

"We worked tirelessly to get the Virtual Boat Show off the ground as soon as possible when social distancing policies were enforced, and we experienced a significant boost in website visits and enquiries on both our new and brokerage boats," Andrew said.

"It is also a fantastic facility for those wanting to sell their boat as the Virtual Boat Show is viewed by a huge number of genuine buyers and gives sellers a real advantage in this challenging climate."

The Virtual Boat Show is available at www.multihullsolutions.com.au. Further information can be obtained by contacting Multihull Solutions on tollfree 1300 855 338 or +61 (0) 7 5452 5164 or emailing .

