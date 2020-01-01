Please select your home edition
Dynamiq presents the 27-metre, all-aluminium yacht GTM 90 Klassen edition

by Dynamiq 16 Apr

One of the rare yacht models that was due to be presented at this year's Geneva Motor Show before the event was cancelled due to coronavirus was the Dynamiq GTM 90 developed in cooperation with Klassen, the exclusive car tuner from Germany.

The fast and sporty, all-aluminium 27.5-metre yacht is designed not only to entertain, but also protect guests whatever the weather.

"Today a mainstream yacht up to 100 feet is a Med boat, but we looked at the markets with more extreme climates where together with cruising excitement the yacht should be a safe shelter for guests when needed," explains brand founder Sergei Dobroserdov. "Places like the Arabian peninsula, Asian destinations and northern Europe. This is where the yacht needs to be open and full of sea breeze during the daytime, but almost closed when evening comes and the temperature rapidly drops. At the moment, the only way to have large open or closed areas is to lengthen your yacht. But by justifying the 'IQ' at the end of the Dynamiq brand name, we had the idea of combining these areas. So the aft beach club, dining area and open-style galley with bar can be transformed within seconds using sliding doors and foldable bulwarks."

The GTM 90 hull lines were developed with Dynamiq's long-term partner Van Oossanen Naval Architects in the Netherlands, who created a super-efficient, hard chine hull that can achieve a top speed of 30kn+ with three relatively compact Volvo Penta IPS-1350 pods. The sleek, sporty yacht has a very respectable range of 800nm when cruising at 17 knots.

The striking exterior styling owes much to automotive design with a superstructure that recalls the lines of some supercars. There is a cosy sundeck with sunbed behind the radar mast accessed by an exterior staircase and a 3-seat sofa in the bow to enjoy the thrill of cruising at speed.

Dynamiq GTM 90 Klassen edition - photo © Dynamiq Yachts
Dynamiq GTM 90 Klassen edition - photo © Dynamiq Yachts

The rich and sophisticated interior features a forward salon and a bar/galley area overlooking the aft beach club, which can remain open on sunny days or be closed when the evenings turn chilly to create almost a winter garden effect.

Fold-down bulwarks and sliding glass doors help increase natural ventilation. Head heights are a generous 2.20m throughout the main deck (Dynamiq provides another option of the main deck layout where salon and dining area are united to form a larger space for groups of up to 16 people). A Bowers & Wilkins audio system delivers an incredible high-end sound experience throughout the yacht.

Dynamiq GTM 90 Klassen edition - photo © Dynamiq Yachts
Dynamiq GTM 90 Klassen edition - photo © Dynamiq Yachts

There are four guest cabins on the lower deck, including a spacious master stateroom with a distinctive circular bed from the Bentley Home collection. A tribute to the Middle Eastern market is the owner's bath, finished in fine onyx and equipped with a custom hammam for two people. The sophisticated interior design is by Giuseppina Arena, another Dynamiq partner.

The yacht can also carry a 5.5x5.5m inflatable FunAir pool with a protective net for guests nervous of swimming in open water.

The first edition of the GTM 90 is developed in collaboration with Klassen that supplies the world business and political elite (including +10 national presidents) with ultra-luxury vans and limousines.

The yacht's interior decor mirrors the design features of exclusive Klassen cars with different upholstery, rich wood paneling and elegant LED courtesy lights. Klassen is also responsible for the wheelhouse design and manufacturing as well as interior and exterior detailing, including leather supply, stitching and other special automotive design features.

"Dynamiq and Klassen share the same values related to high-end materials, engineering, finishing and maximum comfort on board for their demanding clientele," says Paul Klassen, company founder and CEO. "It's all about flawless perfection and first-class comfort on land and sea."

The GTM 90 "KLASSEN edition" starts from euro 7,500,000 and can be personally configured here.

