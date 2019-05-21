Gold Coast waterways planning for the future

by Boating Industry Association 16 Apr 01:43 PDT

Gold Coast Waterways Authority has issued a call for feedback to assist with planning for the future of the Gold Coast waterways, to cover a range of topics, from future management to population growth and adapting to climate change.

GCWA notes that by working together, the boating community can develop an informed, balanced, strategic plan and ensure our waterways remain pristine for generations to come.

An online survey has been launched for your feedback.