Torqeedo and ZF for the Deep Blue Systems

Detail of the joystick © Diesel International Detail of the joystick © Diesel International

by Diesel International 14 Apr 23:08 PDT

Torqeedo and ZF, the right German speaking couple to optimize electrification in the water. Sailing 'with the plug' is still taboo. Torqeedo, the electric soul of Deutz, has worked to debunk it, along with ZF. Following the story of the Deep Blue drive system, directly from the parent company.

"Torqeedo will integrate ZF's innovative Steerable Pod Propulsion (SPP) into its successful Deep Blue drive systems. The cooperation agreement was recently signed, and the plan is to have the first products ready by the end of this year. Under the terms of the partnership, ZF will supply components, while Torqeedo will carry out the worldwide sales and servicing activities for the Deep Blue systems. The collaboration will help Torqeedo to build on its existing competitive advantage and give it a strong technological USP in the 50 and 100 kW power output range.

To read more please go to the original article.