Whitehaven Motor Yachts reveals the second Harbour Classic 40

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 14 Apr 06:02 PDT
Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

Whitehaven Motor Yachts has launched its second Harbour Classic 40 onto the global market and the day boat is available for 'virtual' viewing.

As a bespoke builder, Whitehaven Motor Yachts has shown its commitment to customising their whole range to a client's requirements by launching the second Harbour Classic 40 complete with important changes.

Whilst maintaining the characteristic styling associated with the original Harbour Classic 40, the second hull is powered by Volvo Penta IPS drives with two D4 engines. Additionally, the day boat has superior close quarters manoeuvrability with a joystick control mounted in the helm.

Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

"Some owners prefer two engines and we wanted to demonstrate this, along with other customisations, is possible. The new engine configuration meant slight modifications to the hull design which, as a custom builder, is entirely possible," explained production director, Ryan Hanson.

Further changes were made to the cockpit sun protection by shortening the hard top and replacing the final rear section with a retractable awning. Such an arrangement gives the owner additional flexibility depending on how they use the signature cockpit.

The second Harbour Classic 40 has a distinctive, shimmering Sandstone Bronze hull finish. The earthy, warm tones are echoed in the interior through extensive use of Ash Oak timber details. Taupe Majilite wall panels ensure the saloon is clean, modern and inviting whilst below decks, the team selected the colour fawn for Majilite panels in the accommodation.

Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

The forepeak cabin is now able to be fully enclosed for additional privacy and there is accommodation for up to six guests. Also below decks is the galley which is equipped with oven, dishwasher, fridge and ample storage. It sits on the port midships across from a large day head. Remarkable for a day boat of this size, the day head has a separate shower, toilet and vanity making it an asset for the active boat owner.

"We are thoroughly pleased with the finished product as significant time, investment and thought went into the production of this day boat. She is completely finished, commissioned and ready to go. Given the extraordinary situation we now all find ourselves in, we are completing comprehensive photography of the second Harbour Classic 40 so interested buyers can 'virtually' experience our latest launch at their convenience," stated Bruce Scott, managing director of Whitehaven Motor Yachts.

Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

The Harbour Classic 40 design was developed over two years ago as a collaboration between Bruce Scott and Misha Merzliakov, yacht designer and naval architect. As a consummate boat owner, Mr Scott knew he wanted a day boat which would be easily operated and maintained so when the mood struck, he could simply head out onto his local waterway, Sydney Harbour. The first Harbour Classic 40 was launched in 2019 and the second hull in 2020.

The second Harbour Classic 40 from Whitehaven is currently lying on the Gold Coast.

Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Whitehaven second Harbour Classic 40 - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

Specifications:

  • Length Overall (inc, swim platform): 12.9m / 42' 3"
  • Beam (Max.): 3.9m / 12' 8"
  • Draft (Approx.): 0.9m / 2' 9"
  • Sleeping Capacity: 4-6 persons
  • Fuel Capacity (Approx.): 950 litres
  • Water Capacity (Approx.): 450 litres
  • Holding Tank Capacity (Approx.): 104 litres
  • Engines: Volvo Penta IPS D4
  • Generator: Onan 4kva
For more information, please contact Whitehaven Motor Yachts on 1300 758 896 or .

whitehavenmotoryachts.com.au

