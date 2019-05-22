Pantaenius Kids Drawing Competition!

by Michaela Backes 8 Apr 22:09 PDT

Hi kids,

Every day, Hinnerk, our illustrator, looks for beautiful images to draw. A sail or motor boat, people on board, an inspiring location, an exciting scene, or just a beautiful sunset over the sea?

Even if we have to stay at home for a while, we can dream about the summer and spending time on the water. Imagine being on board in your favourite place and take part in our drawing competition!

How to enter: We have prepared a blank template that can be downloaded below. Simply print it out and start drawing: What kind of boat do you have in mind? What is the weather like? Can you see the shore? Are there fish or whales in the water? Is there a lighthouse to show you the way? Some of you may already have an idea of what to draw, others will just begin and see where the picturesque journey takes them. In any case, there are no limits to your creativity! Please click on the link for more info and to access the templates.

www.pantaenius.com/au-en/service/drawing-competition

Please scan or photograph your picture and email it together with your name, age and address to before the 1st of May 2020. For your effort we'll send you one of our re-usable water bottles to your home address.

Our Pantaenius jury will then select the three most beautiful pictures out of all those received. The 3 winners will be rewarded with a $100 voucher for Officeworks and one image will be chosen to be part of our next advertising campaign! More information will be available shortly.

We wish all those creative minds good luck!

Terms & Conditions

Dear parents, we will certainly get many beautiful pictures from your children, but unfortunately we will not be able to choose all of them. Therefore we would like to inform you about the lottery: The legal recourse is excluded.

The winners will be notified by us in writing on or before the 15th of June 2020. We wish all creative minds good luck!