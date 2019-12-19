Marine Auctions April Online Auction and News

Marine Auctions April Online Auction - Lot 1 © Marine Auctions Marine Auctions April Online Auction - Lot 1 © Marine Auctions

by Adrian Seiffert 6 Apr 22:30 PDT

Please find details of our April Online Auction below which includes Boats, Freehold Marina Berths, Freehold Moor and Stores and an unreserved leasehold Marina Berth, all located in South East Queensland.

The bidding for this Online Auction, will commence on, Thursday 23rd April and will end on Wednesday 29th April at 2pm AEST. Please note, extended bidding applies to this Online Auction.

View the brochure here (PDF format)

Marine Auctions are happy to announce the appointment of Travis Davies to our Gold Coast office. Travis has a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of the Marine Industry and marketing. If you are based in the Gold Coast region and thinking of selling any type of vessel contact Travis on 0417 015 090 or email:

The COVID-19 Virus is having an effect on us all. However, we at Marine Auctions are still operating, due to our innovative Monthly Online Auctions, which are proving very successful during difficult times. In our March Online Auction, one of the vessels we sold obtained a price around 25% above the owner's reserve and our expectations which shows our system works, so use us!

Lindsay Logan heads our Marina Berth and Waterfront Property Division. Lindsay has seen a considerable increase in inquiries in recent times, from both sellers and buyers, for Marina Berths and Waterfront properties and with regard to our Online Auctions. Lindsay can be contacted on 0413 113 342 email: .

If you are thinking of selling any type of vessel, please contact:

GOLD COAST

Warren Harmer 0418 776 939

email:

Travis Davies 0417 015 090

email:

BRISBANE

Brisbane Office 07 3268 3614 email:

SYDNEY

Carl Crafoord 0438 548 033

email:

MELBOURNE

Kieran Russell 0418 968 150

email:

CAIRNS

Ron 0427 217 043 or

Mark on 0438 550 533

email:

All other locations and any other inquiries regarding our services:

Adrian on 0418 783 358

email:

PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE NOW ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR OUR MAY ONLINE AUCTION

From all of us at Marine Auctions, we hope you stay safe in these difficult times and if you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact us.