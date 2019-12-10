Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Business as usual (in this most unusual environment)

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat-World.com 3 Apr 01:00 PDT
The very new Maritimo X50 on her way down from Lake Macquarie to Broken Bay in NSW, ahead of the impending Sydney International Boat Show. © John Curnow

Just like the bulk of the industry, Powerboat-World is kicking on. Unlike many parties, however, our purely digital format has required nary a tweak to it, as we bring you the latest releases and pertinent news.

Amongst it all I couldn't help to wonder if a boating escape never looked better amid the COVID-19, so set about ascertaining just how things are. Did not have to go too far, with Maritimo's, USA-wide, factory direct sales offices and dealer network fully operational. Dave Northrop, Maritimo Americas' President reports strong enquiry from boaters, commenting "Existing owners are looking forward to the coming summer boating season as they drop plans to take overseas vacations, or go on cruises."

Uncompromising ride is what the Maritimo X60 is all about. - photo © John Curnow
Uncompromising ride is what the Maritimo X60 is all about. - photo © John Curnow

"Whilst other activities are restricted, staying at home means people are looking at going boating with their families, enjoying nature and life on the water. Getting out on the water, avoiding crowed environments like airports and subways, looks very appealing to many."

Interestingly, all this is not just sales speak, for they had been completing four handovers in just three days. One of these was to a couple that moved straight onto their boat and plan to stay on it whilst travel and work restrictions remain in place...

The Maritimo X50R - enhanced by Maritmo One for a very special customer with interior and power plant upgrades, as well as the custom grey paint - photo © Maritimo
The Maritimo X50R - enhanced by Maritmo One for a very special customer with interior and power plant upgrades, as well as the custom grey paint - photo © Maritimo

"Our Australian design team continues to design and build our range of race-bred luxury motor yachts, channelling the spirit that lead us to secure the 2019 UIM XCat World Championship. We're sticking to our product release program for 2020, despite the postponement of major boat events. The Maritimo dealer network around the globe has made specific arrangements to demonstrate the latest M Series, X Series and S series motor yachts, as well as the new performance-enhanced R Series Sports Motor Yachts."

"We are conducting one-on-one VIP showings, and also walking people through these models online with video chat and virtual walkthroughs being arranged for interested buyers," said Northrop.

Powering along at sea with a 2020 model Maritimo M64 enclosed flybridge. - photo © Damien Bredberg
Powering along at sea with a 2020 model Maritimo M64 enclosed flybridge. - photo © Damien Bredberg

Maritimo has factory-trained dealers in Florida, Washington, California and Michigan. "The opportunities we have on offer at the moment with a wide range of new and used motor yachts in the water ready for immediate delivery are unbeatable."

"So yes, we believe now is the time to enjoy the ultimate escape of boating and with fuel reaching multi-year lows, the exchange rate firmly in favour of USA buyers and a number of race-bred new models on offer there has never been a better time to buy," said Northrop in closing.

Maritimo One M72 - based on the magnificent Maritimo M70 Motor Yacht - photo © Murray Waite
Maritimo One M72 - based on the magnificent Maritimo M70 Motor Yacht - photo © Murray Waite

Back on the other side of the Pacific

I touched base with our friends at Ribco to learn that they had delivered two Ribco vessels to the highly-regarded and exclusive charter operator, Ocean Dynamics. Based out of Airlie Beach, they are sole operator from the Intercontinental Hotel on the glorious Hayman Island.

On their shopping list were the specific requirements for comfort, speed, and economy, as they looked to change out of their existing vessels. They were also looking to have an even more exclusive offering to guests and needed a vessel commensurate with this level of tour.

Ribco Venom 44 is ideally suited to the exclusive dive offering provided by Ocean Dynamics on Hayman Island - photo © Oliver Workman
Ribco Venom 44 is ideally suited to the exclusive dive offering provided by Ocean Dynamics on Hayman Island - photo © Oliver Workman

The ability to travel at speed in offshore conditions was a key determinant, and they trialled the Venom 44 at 55 knots on a journey from Sydney to Pittwater, and signed straight after as it excelled for their specialist requirements. Previously they had only been able to get 39 knots from the existing vessel, so going faster added the option of the Yongala outer reef dive trip completed in the one day. The vessel is now in survey for up to 14 passengers, travelling at 50 knots out and back in safety.

Having the economy/range to complete the trip is just part of the suitability of these large RIBs for the type of activity being undertaken by these operators, who previously would have used more industrial vessels for the purpose. The build quality and speed of these Ribcos means they can expand the scope of their activities further, but more importantly underscores the reasons for purchase by recreational users, who can also rely on the durability of the craft that are put to the test by these sorts of operators, day in, day out.

Heaps of fun, and stepped hull of Ribco R28s very evident in this image. - photo © John Cunrow
Heaps of fun, and stepped hull of Ribco R28s very evident in this image. - photo © John Cunrow

The aesthetic of the Venom 44 added to both the appeal and ability to market their offering to well healed and discerning clientele. Ocean Dynamics liked the Venom 44 so much they bought a R28S to serve as tender to their fleet of larger vessels, and also provide for smaller group snorkelling tours and the like. A third vessel, a Venom 39, will be delivered later in 2020 to be based out of Airlie Beach operating luxury family day tours to various locations in the Whitsundays.

Back at the base in Greece

Ribco's recently opened, larger, all-in-one shipyard and modern facilities, which are now fully operational, are still operating under Government licence (as a producer/exporter) in the current environment. The yard is currently completing a new Seafarer 33 for Ribco Australia to introduce later in 2020, just in time for Summer.

Stelios Ladopoulos, Ribco's Owner, says he built his perfect boat with this model. It is part of a popular range that suits more of an SUV style of buyer. They still have all of the hull design features for speed and safety, but with some more amenity to make it more tractable for use by families for instance.

The Ribco Seafarer 33 - photo © Ribco
The Ribco Seafarer 33 - photo © Ribco

OK. Today you will find that we have information for you about fast displacement craft from Sirena and Horizon, powercats, electronics, Lobster Boats of one sort or another, Gamefishermen par excellence, hybrids and electrics like the cats from Nova Luxe, Back Cove 39 Outboard taking shape, the 70 Skylounge from Monte Carlo Yachts, Alia's stylish Rüya, the brutal, delightful, and stylish Otam 70HT with Arneson surface drives, Sunreef to build a 100' powercat, the futuristic Dynamiq GTT 160, sales of Triton subs confirm they are the new go-to toy for superyachts, as well as much, much more below. If you cannot see them all, please go to the other editions, found in the drop down menu on our website, right up the top right.

So as you see, there are stories, lessons, inspirations and history to regale yourself with. Please do savour... We're really enjoying bringing you the best stories from all over the globe. If you want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

Speak with you again, very, very soon. Time to go boating now...

John Curnow
Global Editor, Powerboat-World.com

Related Articles

It is a big deal…
To be honest, this vessel had me at Deal Island... To be honest, it had me at Deal Island, which is quite possibly one of my favourite places on the planet, despite residing bang smack in the middle of Bass Strait. Posted on 26 Feb Bavaria SR41 walk-through
With Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau, gives us a walk-through of the new Bavaria SR41. Posted on 24 Feb Spanning the Pond
The behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is underway As this newsletter gets delivered into your inbox, the behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is underway. Then on the other side of the Atlantic, and indeed the American Continent as well, Seattle celebrates boating. Not too long after that, it is Miami's turn Posted on 18 Jan Drop dead gorgeous!
And that's just her in profile - wait until you see her down below... And that's just her in profile. Wait until you see her down below... Palm Beach's latest, the GT60, goes well into the 40s, but it is her statement in curves that is totally spellbinding. Posted on 10 Dec 2019 Interview with Knut Frostad at METSTRADE 2019
Navico's President and Chief Executive Officer Sail-World.com and YachtsandYachting.com Managing Editor Mark Jardine speaks to Knut Frostad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navico, parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad®, B&G® and C-MAP® brands. Posted on 20 Nov 2019 It's Showtime!
This is the first vessel to appear from Maritimo's new customisation dept What you are looking at is the first vessel to appear from Maritimo's new Maritmo One personalised customisation department. It is classed as an M72, based on the grand M70 platform with her special changes to meet her new owner's requirements. Posted on 4 Nov 2019 Why thank you very much…
The emails and phone calls certainly came in after our last editorial! The emails and phone calls certainly came in after our last editorial, Out of Sight? So thank you very much for that. Seriously. It really is wonderful, and the whole PBW team appreciate you reading the material... Posted on 3 Oct 2019 Out of sight?
Should not mean out of mind, however Should not mean out of mind, however. Now they may not be the prettiest item to rave on about, but the job they do is utterly essential, so herewith follows some important information about anodes. Posted on 4 Sep 2019 Not always mutually exclusive…
Joel Butler sent me his picture of the lovely Palm Beach Motor Yacht at the recent 12m Worlds It all kind of started when Joel Butler sent me his picture of the lovely Palm Beach Motor Yacht at the recent 12m World Championships in Rhode Island. Two of the best things going around, and what a great way to spend the day on this here planet… Posted on 6 Aug 2019 The Fish Market
It's a place where they sell tunas, amongst other species It's a place where they sell tunas, amongst other species. Funny that, given its name. Now my alternate headline was ‘it's all about the numbers', but what we are really talking about here is what I feel will be the next step in the outboard sector. ... Posted on 3 Jul 2019
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2019 - Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy