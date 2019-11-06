Bayliss Boatworks construction update: Blue View - Bayliss 78'

Blue View - Bayliss 78' © John Bayliss Blue View - Bayliss 78' © John Bayliss

by John Bayliss 2 Apr 06:47 PDT

The month of March made things real for Blue View - this build is nearing completion. In early March, she completed her first successful sea trial, allowing our paint crew to mark her waterline.

At the month’s end, Blue View’s transom artwork (protected by nearly a dozen coats of clear coat), bootstripe, and bottom paint were unveiled. Her bottom paint is a striking shade called Micron CSC blue, with an indigo ink, pueblo gold and bright blue bootstripe to compliment her transom artwork.

On the interior, we are seeing changes daily. Padded panels are being fit to each lower level wall, all while other details are being completed, from fixture installs, to salon window tinting, to shower door installations. Our interior carpentry department has installed and finished the teak plank floors within the galley and day head, as well as the teak wainscoting within the companionway.

On Blue View's upper level, teak salon window frames and valences have been installed, final details that bring shape to the galley and salon areas. In April, to finalize these spaces, we await completion of the salon sofa, the installation of television lifts within the salon and dinette, and the arrival of soft goods.

Blue View will be christened this spring. We can't wait to release her to the world!

