Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Poetry in motion: the magic of owning a Riviera 72 SMY

by Riviera Australia 30 Mar 13:16 PDT
Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht © Riviera Australia

The magic of owning a Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht could make anyone break out in song. However, Callum Rogers has taken it a step further to create a complete video package, including composing a soundtrack that captures the majesty of Riviera's largest motor yacht.

Callum's family purchased their Riviera 72, Nirvana, from R Marine Sydney in 2019 and the family loves getting on board as often as possible for extended trips.

The video features footage from Sydney Harbour and along the Queensland coast including the Whitsundays and Gold Coast.

"It was pretty cool to make a video of the boat and I had heaps of fun doing it," says Caullum, 20, who works as a surveyor for his family's company.

"My day job is obviously quite technical, so this is a creative release for me."

The video was filmed using a Sony A73 digital camera and a DJI drone. The project took about two weeks to complete on a laptop, including Callum spending hours trawling the internet for sound effects.

"My parents love it as well, and we've had a lot of views from people who enjoy boating, especially on a Riviera," says Callum.

"It's not hard for me to get inspired when I'm on the water or around the water."

Check out Callum's video

Related Articles

Riviera 505 SUV world premiere at Miami Yacht Show
An outstanding showcase of seven luxurious, master-crafted motor yachts An outstanding showcase of seven luxurious, master-crafted motor yachts from Australia's premier motor yacht builder Riviera, will take pride of place at the prestigious Miami Yacht Show in February 2020. Posted on 7 Jan Premieres at Fort Lauderdale
Belize 66 Daybridge world premiere and Riviera 4-model Americas premieres Brilliant, beautiful and bespoke, the Belize 66 Daybridge will make her world premiere at the 2019 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show [Oct 30-Nov 3] as part of the largest ever display in the Americas by premium motor yacht builder Riviera Australia. Posted on 2 Oct 2019 545 SUV launched at Sydney International Boat Show
Full-beam master suite as the centrepiece of luxury The 545 is a significant release as it replaces Riviera's former 525 in the ever-popular SUV collection. This is a versatile yacht that combines unique indoor/outdoor lifestyle features at a size that's just right for cruising couples and families. Posted on 1 Aug 2019 Riviera's new 505 SUV to debut at Miami Yacht Show
Innovative addition to Riviera's SUV Collection The accomplished Riviera design team, working in partnership with company owner Rodney Longhurst and CEO Wes Moxey, was given free reign to unleash its creativity with a hull that's brand new from the keel up. Posted on 1 Aug 2019 Belize 66 Daybridge preparing for World Premiere
Burning the midnight oil to be ready for the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show Deep within the Belize factory, boatbuilding team members are burning the midnight oil to have the beautiful new 66 Daybridge shipshape ahead of her world premiere at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show (Oct 30-Nov 3). Posted on 1 Aug 2019 Cruising Whitsunday Islands aboard a Riviera 68
The crew of Fat Boy celebrate their departure from the Riviera factory The owners of the latest 68 Sports Motor Yacht to be launched by Riviera Australia desired a name that was original, memorable, yet also playful... and they've certainly achieved that. Posted on 1 Aug 2019 Riviera announces new 64 Sports Motor Yacht
Sophistication meets innovation Australia's luxury motor yacht builder Riviera broke the mould with the release of its 68 and 72 Sports Motor Yacht models in 2017 and '18 respectively, and it is set to do so again with another graceful addition to this growing Collection. Posted on 3 Jul 2019 Riviera to premiere the new 545 SUV
And three Platinum Edition Sport Yachts at Sydney Internationall Boat Show Riviera will premiere four world-class models at the 2019 Sydney International Boat Show [1-5 August] as part of an exceptional nine-boat display that heralds a new level of refinement for Australia's premium luxury motor yacht builder. Posted on 27 Jun 2019 Riviera owners celebrate at Sanctuary Cove
The launch of four exceptional models The Riviera Family of luxury motor yacht owners has come together to celebrate the launch of four exceptional models, with more than 700 owners and their families converging at the 2019 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Posted on 29 May 2019 Riviera launches new 54 Enclosed Bridge
A master class in luxury living Australia's premium luxury motor yacht builder Riviera premiered the supremely stylish and seaworthy 54 Enclosed Flybridge at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (May 23-26). Posted on 25 May 2019
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarine Resources 2019 - FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy