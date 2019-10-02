Poetry in motion: the magic of owning a Riviera 72 SMY

by Riviera Australia 30 Mar 13:16 PDT

The magic of owning a Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht could make anyone break out in song. However, Callum Rogers has taken it a step further to create a complete video package, including composing a soundtrack that captures the majesty of Riviera's largest motor yacht.

Callum's family purchased their Riviera 72, Nirvana, from R Marine Sydney in 2019 and the family loves getting on board as often as possible for extended trips.

The video features footage from Sydney Harbour and along the Queensland coast including the Whitsundays and Gold Coast.

"It was pretty cool to make a video of the boat and I had heaps of fun doing it," says Caullum, 20, who works as a surveyor for his family's company.

"My day job is obviously quite technical, so this is a creative release for me."

The video was filmed using a Sony A73 digital camera and a DJI drone. The project took about two weeks to complete on a laptop, including Callum spending hours trawling the internet for sound effects.

"My parents love it as well, and we've had a lot of views from people who enjoy boating, especially on a Riviera," says Callum.

"It's not hard for me to get inspired when I'm on the water or around the water."

Check out Callum's video