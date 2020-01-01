The 2020 Horizon FD Series Order Book: Tracking the world's fastest growing yacht series

2020

Get inspired, plan your next Horizon and keep up with the latest FD Series yacht builds with the 2020 FD Series Order Book. Now available online, the Order Book details the impressive number of FD Series yachts already delivered to owners around the world and the many new designs currently under construction.

Horizon's willingness to invest in customization has led to the creation of seven FD Series models over the last four years. Endorsed by discerning yacht owners around the world, the FD Series sets the standard for the future of mid-size yacht building and is the world's fastest growing yacht series.

Click here to access 2020 FD Series Order Book.

The first FD80 is sold to American clients

Billed as a pocket superyacht with the versatility and space that defines the acclaimed Fast Displacement (FD) Series, the first hull of the FD80 model has sold to American owners. The FD80 made its global debut at the 2019 Palm Beach International Boat Show and immediately turned heads for its impressive interior volume.

Configured with an Open Bridge layout, Hull One was specified for the American market and features a four-stateroom layout with an on-deck master suite. Accommodations for four crew as well as an innovative beach club area that doubles as a crew mess are situated aft.

Enhanced by large sections of glass and a folding glass door in the salon that captures the casual elegance of an oceanfront retreat, the FD80's interior is highlighted by a pleasant contrast of lights and darks; with satin Light American Oak offset by high gloss Walnut accents, and a mixture of materials and textures. A galley island/breakfast bar and floating staircase backed by a laminated glass wall that accesses the bridge and lower deck are two focal points of the open main deck, which offers one continuous space. Intended to take advantage of the yacht's 23ft beam and large windows, the interior layout features an extended salon and breakfast bar that is incorporated into the galley island. This enhances the feeling of openness while a Hi/Lo island partition and privacy doors can be utilized when necessary.

In yet another innovative and functional change to the traditional main deck layout, the dayhead is situated just outside of the salon on the aft deck so as to accommodate guests both from the interior and from the water, and the aft deck itself - a hallmark of the FD Series - features a dining table surrounded by built-in seating and chairs.

This first FD80 showcases a spacious open bridge with a fixed windshield. A walkaround deck on this level provides welcome separation between the multiple entertaining areas on the bridge deck, allowing for ease of transition between the aft area - which houses the davit and tender - the dual side wing stations that facilitate safety and visibility while docking, and the forward seating area, which offers built-in seating and sunpads for relaxing at anchor. The climate-controlled flybridge can be further protected with isinglass and is equipped with the helm, wet bar, dinette and grill for entertaining, as well as a sunpad.

Powered by twin MAN diesels of 1,200hp each and fitted with ABT Zero-Speed stabilizers and bow/stern thrusters, the FD80 is a model of efficient design, a symphony of luxury and performance orchestrated for the ultimate cruising enjoyment of her new owners, who plan to cruise around their home port on the west coast of Florida.

