Ensign's Top Picks & Update

Welcome to our update covering market events, news, developments at Ensign and of course the top picks of our boats for sale including some stunning new motor and sailing yachts.  Grab a coffee, a beer or a wine and have a read.  There's lots to update you on!

 

These sure are crazy times but it was great to see Sydneysiders flock to the water to soak up the sunshine last weekend and enjoy some time on their boats.  And what better time to be forced to get together on the boat with your loved ones.  This weekend is looking nice as well.

 

For us, I wouldn't say it's business as usual however we are still open for business and our 25+ team continue to operate effectively across Australia.

 

The world we live in is changing and we are well set up to confront the challenge. Our entire team can seamlessly work remotely and our sophisticted new digital platform launched last year is serving us well to manage the new world order.

 

Weve had millions of dollars worth of boats transacting over recent weeks and millions more are on the go.  Enquiries are up and we have lots of stock.  We have team members at our marinas ready to assist and our roving sales team can come to you or, if you would prefer, they can do live video conferencing while doing a walk through.

 

And if you're selling, we can manage the entire process remotely with our digital platform and you can be comfortable we have the means to reach potential buyers via our unparralleled digital marketing platform.

 

Our servicing & spare parts team is here to help as well, as are our in-house insurance agents. Or perhaps its a good time to upgrade those sails?!? We are an authorised North Sails agent and are on standby to assist.

 

And rest assured, we are following the requisite social distancing, safety and hygiene practices throughout our operations.

 

One thing is certain, now is the time to enjoy the solitude and freedom of the Australian boating lifestyle with your loved ones. 

 

Stay safe, healthy & happy!

 

 Happy boating! 
The Ensign Yachts Team

News & Info

 

 
The Ensign Yachts Team grows
 

Ensign Yachts would like to welcome brokers Bob McCrorie & Troy Parker in The Sunshine Coast, Yana Shylka to our Gold coast Team, Toby Adams and Andrew Pearson to our Sydney sales Team, Paul Kanngieser to our Service Dept and Emily Hourahane to our management team. A wealth of boating experience and progressive skill sets joins the team.


Ensign Yacht Brokers has always looked into the future to better the service for our customers. The new team members join us at an exciting yet challenging time for the market. Our major brands Bavaria, Nautitech and Rhea are all releasing new models.

 

New outboard version Bavaria Neo
 
Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH has announced that it will add outboard motorboats to its current line-up of sailboats, inboard motorboats and catamarans with the addition of the newly acquired Greenline Neo series.  Bavaria Intend to improve the finish, structural integrity and value of these exciting new models. The concept and design achieved critical acclaim winning design awards on release in 2018. Bavaria intend to inject their build philosophy of high quality performance and value.
 

Click here for more info

Upcoming Boat Shows
 
Given the COVID 19 situation, the Pittwater Sail Expo hosted by the RPAYC has been cancelled, as has the Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane Boat Shows, while the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show has been deferred. This is likely to be the case for most international boat shows as well. But never fear, we have tonnes of video footage and 360 degree photos of our product and excellent examples of most of our models here in Australia.

Sails Magazine - Free Access
 
Our friends at Sails Magazine have kindly offered our customers free access to the digital version of the magasine to help cheer people up in these crazy times.

 

Every page and every feature is replicated in our flipbook version, giving readers the option to read the magazine, for free, at home any time.
 

 More info in the picture and on the link below.
 

Click here for more info

Ensign Yachts' Country of Origin Series | Pittwater Regatta

 

Ensign Yachts hosted the Country of Origin Race Series in the Pittwater Regatta on 15 & 16 February at the wonderful RPAYC in beautiful Pittwater.  


A wonderful weekend was had by all in light winds and coffee coloured water (after the welcome rain!) on Pittwater. We would like to extend our gratitude for all those who contributed to this all-inclusive event, including the sponsors and brands below.

 

A must do annual event! Time to start rallying the troops for your winning team entering next year!

 

 

 
RPAYC Yard Arm
 
Flying the flags at the RPAYC. Bavaria Yachts (power & sail) and Nautitech Catamarans are proudly brought to you by Ensign Yachts.

 
Country of Origin Trophy
 
The Country of Origin Trophy, handcrafted by Kreyfarer Ceramics, now proudly in its place at the RPAYC in Newport, Pittwater.

 

 

Ensign's Top Picks

 

Want to get away from all this craziness and havent got a boat or looking to upgrade?  Weve got 100s of boats in stock across Australia and our well advanced digital platform has enabled us to adapt to the challenges of social distancing.

 

There are still plenty of ways to safely inspect a boat so why not arrange a viewing this weekend, whether in person or by video conference.

 

Take a look at our Top Picks in our listings below. This is just a small selection of the sailing and motor yachts we have available for sale.


The Ensign Yachts Group is Australias largest yacht brokerage.  See for yourself at www.ensignyachts.com.au or call one of our friendly sales professionals on 1300 609 900.

 

 

Bavaria E40 Sedan

 
AU $ 639,000
Bavaria E40 Diesel Gentleman's Cruiser Twin Cabin Twin Head 360 degree views from central helm ...
Ref No: EPM 746
 
More Info
 
Sydney Yachts 47

 
AU $ 375,000 Now $345,000
St Jude - IRC / ORCi Optimised Sydney 47. Available for viewing in Sydney. Should you be in the ...
Ref No: ESC 447
 
More Info
 

Bavaria 44

 
AU $ 189,000
Presenting a fantastic example of one of the most popular cruising yachts ever and suitable for a short ...
Ref No: ESC 446
 
More Info
 
Princess 56

 
AU $ 1,690,000
From the moment you step aboard her teak decking, luxurious space is a constant companion. The feeling of ...
Ref No: EPM 707
 
More Info
 

Sparkman & Stephens 51

 
AU $ 275,000
S&S 51 PILOTHOUSE $275,000. A true blue water passage maker ready for her next owner and adventure. ...
Ref No: ESC 448
 
More Info
 
Carver 36 Mariner

 
AU $ 169,000
The most popular vessel in the Carver range. This SUV crossover between a sports and flybridge vessel offers ...
Ref No: EPM 736
 
More Info
 

DK 46 IRC Racer Cruiser

 
AU $ 349,000 Now $305,000
Should you be in the market for one of the best IRC Racer Cruisers to go chase some silver wear then this ...
Ref No: ESC 430
 
More Info
 
Genesis 335 Targa

 
AU $ 149,000
A must see vessel. This Genesis 335 is an impressive vessel. With twin Volvo 170hp Diesel engines a rough ...
Ref No: EPM 733
 
More Info
 

Bavaria Cruiser 36

 
AU $ 98,000
Bavaria 36 Cruiser Yacht. Bavaria's are renowned for their great design and layout and this 36ft ...
Ref No: ESC 435
 
More Info
 
Bruce Harris Cat

 
AU $ 895,000
This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by us and this one has much lower ...
Ref No: EPM 720
 
More Info
 

Bavaria 42 Cruiser

 
AU $ 130,000
2000 Bavaria 42 Cruiser Yacht Capricorn has just been detailed and is ready for the Spring and Summer ...
Ref No: ESC 427
 
More Info
 
Colvic Sunquest 50

 
AU $ 399,000
3 Cabin Flybridge. Twin Diesel Shaft drive. 2 x Caterpillar 669 HP. Dual Helm. Galley up. ...
Ref No: EPM 706
 
Horizon E56

 
AU $ 1,250,000
Make an offer!  This Horizon 56 MUST be sold!  Presenting an excellent condition HORIZON E56 with high ...
Ref No: EPM 750
 
More Info
 
Sunseeker Yacht 82

 
AU $ 2,495,000 Reduced!
The Sunseeker 82 model was one of the best received on the international market and is probably still one of ...
Ref No: EPM 574
 
Recent Sales / Under Contract

 

Little Harbor 50

 
AU $ 325,000
There is little wonder why "Worlds Best Sailboats" has the Little Harbour 50 in their shortlist, ...
Ref No: ESC 442
 
More Info
 
Hatteras 54 GT

 
AU $ 1,495,000
Hatteras Yachts took 50 years` worth of experience designing "Carolina" style boats & combined ...
Ref No: EPM 742
 
More Info
 

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 469

 
AU $ 458,000
In Boom Furling Main Sail. Furling Head Sail. Bow Thruster. Air Conditioning. Solar Panels. ...
Ref No: ESC 441
 
More Info
 
Romsdal 55 Trawler

 
AU $ 299,000
Exclusively listed, this Ocean going steel trawler by the renown North Sea trawler builder Romsdal and ...
Ref No: EPM 615
 
More Info
 

Bavaria C57

 
AU $ 1,075,000
For the recently released Bavaria C57, Italian design team Cossutti Yacht Design was engaged by the German ...
Ref No: ESC 443
 
More Info
 
Cruisers Yachts 560 Express

 
AU $ 489,000
Stylish wide body cruiser that combines performance and handling. Powered with 715HP Volvo Penta ...
Ref No: EPM 575
 
Ensign's Featured New Boats

 

 
Bavaria Yachts C42
 
Ensign Yachts proudly brings to you the entire Bavaria Yachtbau Range, both power and sail. Our newest model is the next inclusion in the revolutionary C-Line, the C42 monohull.  A more powerful and modern 40ft cruiser, featuring an innovative hull shape with narrow entry to the keel, beamy aft section and integrated chines. These all new features combined guarantee both the best sailing performance and an unusually large amount of space in cockpit and below decks for a 40ft-er.  We think it's best in class and doubt you will get better value in any other brand!

Check out this video by Yacht World on the C42 - The boat they queued for an hour to see at its releases at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January: Click here to see the video
 
Click here for more info on the C42 

 

 

 
Bavaria Yachts SR41
 
Check out the all new Bavaria Yachts SR41 launched at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January. The all new below deck design offers unrivalled use of space and luxury, while the sleek sport design keeps true to the German pedigree. Functional features including one level cockpit, walk around decks and unique rear sunlounge that converts into a c-shaped seating area complete with table, together offer an on-water living and entertaining experience that is far more impressive than previously thought possible.

 

The modest price and fantastic new features combine for unrivalled quality, on-water living enjoyment and value.

 

Click here to see Power Boat World's walk through of the SR41 that Ensign Yachts arranged at BOOT - the Dusseldforf Boat Show.

 

 

 
Nautitech Open 46
 
The Nautitech 46 Open is the perfect combination of performance and comfort, with the right balance of weight and equipment.  View the 360 photos by clicking here.  
 
Click here for more info

 

Rhea Marine

 

Rhea is a boutique and traditional French boat builder. They are revered by craftsman and discerning owners who want a high quality, traditional approach to boat building. Rhea have also launched two new models in 2020 to cater to the Trawler style and Gentlemens cruiser market - the Trawler 34 and the Timonier 32.

 

Rhea Trawler 34
 
The Trawler 34 is a very traditional design with modern features available in both sedan and flybridge versions in a highly appointed but easy to handle vessel with fantastic seakeeping abilities.
 

Click here for more info

Rhea Timonier 32
 
The 32 Timonier is a quality modern gentlemans cruiser with wheelhouse and ample accommodation for 4. Traditional inboard or progressive outboard power options available.  Features included raised galley/ saloon and spacious accommodation below. The design offers on water living in an easy to handle and stylish package. A perfect blend of tradition and modern design.
 

Click here for more info

 

