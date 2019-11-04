Ensign's Top Picks & Update

Welcome to our update covering market events, news, developments at Ensign and of course the top picks of our boats for sale including some stunning new motor and sailing yachts. Grab a coffee, a beer or a wine and have a read. There's lots to update you on! These sure are crazy times but it was great to see Sydneysiders flock to the water to soak up the sunshine last weekend and enjoy some time on their boats. And what better time to be forced to get together on the boat with your loved ones. This weekend is looking nice as well. For us, I wouldn't say it's business as usual however we are still open for business and our 25+ team continue to operate effectively across Australia. The world we live in is changing and we are well set up to confront the challenge. Our entire team can seamlessly work remotely and our sophisticted new digital platform launched last year is serving us well to manage the new world order. Weve had millions of dollars worth of boats transacting over recent weeks and millions more are on the go. Enquiries are up and we have lots of stock. We have team members at our marinas ready to assist and our roving sales team can come to you or, if you would prefer, they can do live video conferencing while doing a walk through. And if you're selling, we can manage the entire process remotely with our digital platform and you can be comfortable we have the means to reach potential buyers via our unparralleled digital marketing platform. Our servicing & spare parts team is here to help as well, as are our in-house insurance agents. Or perhaps its a good time to upgrade those sails?!? We are an authorised North Sails agent and are on standby to assist. And rest assured, we are following the requisite social distancing, safety and hygiene practices throughout our operations. One thing is certain, now is the time to enjoy the solitude and freedom of the Australian boating lifestyle with your loved ones. Stay safe, healthy & happy! Happy boating!

News & Info

The Ensign Yachts Team grows

Ensign Yachts would like to welcome brokers Bob McCrorie & Troy Parker in The Sunshine Coast, Yana Shylka to our Gold coast Team, Toby Adams and Andrew Pearson to our Sydney sales Team, Paul Kanngieser to our Service Dept and Emily Hourahane to our management team. A wealth of boating experience and progressive skill sets joins the team.

Ensign Yacht Brokers has always looked into the future to better the service for our customers. The new team members join us at an exciting yet challenging time for the market. Our major brands Bavaria, Nautitech and Rhea are all releasing new models.

New outboard version Bavaria Neo Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH has announced that it will add outboard motorboats to its current line-up of sailboats, inboard motorboats and catamarans with the addition of the newly acquired Greenline Neo series. Bavaria Intend to improve the finish, structural integrity and value of these exciting new models. The concept and design achieved critical acclaim winning design awards on release in 2018. Bavaria intend to inject their build philosophy of high quality performance and value. Click here for more info

Upcoming Boat Shows Given the COVID 19 situation, the Pittwater Sail Expo hosted by the RPAYC has been cancelled, as has the Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane Boat Shows, while the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show has been deferred. This is likely to be the case for most international boat shows as well. But never fear, we have tonnes of video footage and 360 degree photos of our product and excellent examples of most of our models here in Australia.

Sails Magazine - Free Access Our friends at Sails Magazine have kindly offered our customers free access to the digital version of the magasine to help cheer people up in these crazy times. Every page and every feature is replicated in our flipbook version, giving readers the option to read the magazine, for free, at home any time.

More info in the picture and on the link below. Click here for more info

Ensign Yachts' Country of Origin Series | Pittwater Regatta

Ensign Yachts hosted the Country of Origin Race Series in the Pittwater Regatta on 15 & 16 February at the wonderful RPAYC in beautiful Pittwater.

A wonderful weekend was had by all in light winds and coffee coloured water (after the welcome rain!) on Pittwater. We would like to extend our gratitude for all those who contributed to this all-inclusive event, including the sponsors and brands below. A must do annual event! Time to start rallying the troops for your winning team entering next year!

RPAYC Yard Arm Flying the flags at the RPAYC. Bavaria Yachts (power & sail) and Nautitech Catamarans are proudly brought to you by Ensign Yachts. Country of Origin Trophy The Country of Origin Trophy, handcrafted by Kreyfarer Ceramics, now proudly in its place at the RPAYC in Newport, Pittwater.

Ensign's Top Picks

Want to get away from all this craziness and havent got a boat or looking to upgrade? Weve got 100s of boats in stock across Australia and our well advanced digital platform has enabled us to adapt to the challenges of social distancing. There are still plenty of ways to safely inspect a boat so why not arrange a viewing this weekend, whether in person or by video conference. Take a look at our Top Picks in our listings below. This is just a small selection of the sailing and motor yachts we have available for sale.

The Ensign Yachts Group is Australias largest yacht brokerage. 1300 609 900. See for yourself at www.ensignyachts.com.au or call one of our friendly sales professionals on The Ensign Yachts Group is Australias largest yacht brokerage.

Recent Sales / Under Contract

Ensign's Featured New Boats

Bavaria Yachts C42



Check out this video by Yacht World on the C42 - The boat they queued for an hour to see at its releases at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January: Click here to see the vide o Ensign Yachts proudly brings to you the entire Bavaria Yachtbau Range, both power and sail. Our newest model is the next inclusion in the revolutionary C-Line, the C42 monohull. A more powerful and modern 40ft cruiser, featuring an innovative hull shape with narrow entry to the keel, beamy aft section and integrated chines. These all new features combined guarantee both the best sailing performance and an unusually large amount of space in cockpit and below decks for a 40ft-er. We think it's best in class and doubt you will get better value in any other brand!Check out this video by Yacht World on the C42 - The boat they queued for an hour to see at its releases at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January: Click here for more info on the C42

Bavaria Yachts SR41 Check out the all new Bavaria Yachts SR41 launched at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January. The all new below deck design offers unrivalled use of space and luxury, while the sleek sport design keeps true to the German pedigree. Functional features including one level cockpit, walk around decks and unique rear sunlounge that converts into a c-shaped seating area complete with table, together offer an on-water living and entertaining experience that is far more impressive than previously thought possible. The modest price and fantastic new features combine for unrivalled quality, on-water living enjoyment and value. Click here to see Power Boat World's walk through of the SR41 that Ensign Yachts arranged at BOOT - the Dusseldforf Boat Show.

Nautitech Open 46 The Nautitech 46 Open is the perfect combination of performance and comfort, with the right balance of weight and equipment. View the 360 photos by clicking here Click here for more info

Rhea Marine

Rhea is a boutique and traditional French boat builder. They are revered by craftsman and discerning owners who want a high quality, traditional approach to boat building. Rhea have also launched two new models in 2020 to cater to the Trawler style and Gentlemens cruiser market - the Trawler 34 and the Timonier 32.

Rhea Trawler 34 The Trawler 34 is a very traditional design with modern features available in both sedan and flybridge versions in a highly appointed but easy to handle vessel with fantastic seakeeping abilities. Click here for more info

Rhea Timonier 32 The 32 Timonier is a quality modern gentlemans cruiser with wheelhouse and ample accommodation for 4. Traditional inboard or progressive outboard power options available. Features included raised galley/ saloon and spacious accommodation below. The design offers on water living in an easy to handle and stylish package. A perfect blend of tradition and modern design. Click here for more info

