Ready to do business and the opportunities have never been better

by Maritimo 24 Mar 14:02 PDT
Maritimo Yacht © Maritimo

Escape with Maritimo's Race-infused World Beating Performance and Luxury.

Maritimo's factory run dealer network is very much open for business and the opportunities we have on offer are unbeatable. Our factory continues to design and build our range of race-bred luxury motor yachts and has an exciting year of new model releases planned. Make sure you're following us on Instagram, Facebook & YouTube to hear the latest news.

Channeling the spirit that lead us to secure the 2019 XCat World Championship we're creating new designs and keeping to our product launch plans for 2020. To make up for the postponement of major boat events the Maritimo dealer network has made specific arrangements to demonstrate our latest M Series, X-Series, S Series, and performance enhanced R series sports motor yachts, one-on-one or online video chat and walkthrough to interested buyers.

Don't hold back. Experience new and pre-owned boats in the water ready for immediate delivery.

We invite you to experience a wide range of thrilling new X-Series and pre-owned motor yachts from 50-70 feet - In the water and ready for immediate delivery.

Oceans Apart

Our motor yachts are ideal for luxurious long-distance family cruising. With handcrafted finishes, thoughtful high-quality designs and spacious interior layouts Maritimo is quite simply ocean apart.

Call one of our Australia / NZ team today or book an appointment. We're ready to do business whatever the climate.

Book a personal viewing here.

For more information call Ormonde Britton +61 419 826 287.

