Maritimo planning exciting 2020 despite Covid-19 challenges

by Paul Wilson 22 Mar 23:05 PDT
(l to r) Maritimo CEO Garth Corbitt, Australasian sales manager Ormonde Britton, company founder Bill- Barry Cotter and lead designer Tom Barry-Cotter are forging ahead with an action packed 2020 program despite the challenges of the Covid-19 virus. © Paul Wilson

As the world continues to face unprecedented times amidst the current global health crisis, Maritimo is continuing production and pushing ahead with its exciting plans for 2020 involving new model releases and an action packed promotional schedule.

It is in times like these that the Maritimo team believes it is more important than ever to stay on track and continue to function as normally as possible. The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines strongly promote social distancing as a way to help slow the spread of the virus and this has seen large numbers of events and activities cancelled internationally including boating exhibitions and shows.

We are very mindful of that and have acted to offer our customers and prospective customers alternatives like one on one VIP appointments, guided digital tours and vessel walkthroughs, and controlled visits to our sales and marketing centres which are the subject of new stringent cleaning programs.

We fully support the hard, but necessary decisions that boat show organisers around the globe have taken and at the same time have developed systems that work around the absence of those large scale events.

We are pressing ahead with the release of several new models in coming months, have a strong forward order pipeline and have experienced strong demand for our product due to our long range capabilities and advantages.

The situation is fluid and we are monitoring and adjusting our activities on a daily basis, but the underlying philosophy at Maritimo is that we are operating as 'business as usual' albeit with heightened staff and customer safety precautions and a shift to more one on one appointments vs large scale events.

Earlier this year, Maritimo had plans for a year of major announcements, owner events and new model releases to maintain the momentum of 2019, our most successful year ever.

While those plans have to be altered in light of the best WHO and expert advice, we will still be moving ahead with exciting releases and announcements throughout the year.

We invite you to contact Maritimo to learn more about the leading edge vessels we have available to inspect and what new developments are in the pipeline.

www.maritimo.com.au

