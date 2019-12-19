Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: The safe way of either buying or selling any type of vessel

by Adrian Seiffert 17 Mar 14:00 PDT
Marine Auctions © Marine Auctions

As you are aware, the Covid-19 situation is rapidly evolving. However, it has not affected Marine Auctions sales.

  • Wanting to sell but worried about having contact with strangers?
  • Wanting to buy, but concerned about the crowd?
Our online auction platform is the perfect format.

NOW is the right time to Sell, and Buy a boat, by ON-LINE AUCTION

SELLERS: What are Boat Buyers looking for when they contact us?

  • Maintenance History - gives the buyer confidence
  • Engine Room that presents well for age - Clean / tidy shows pride in your asset
  • Recent Out of water Survey - assists the decision to buy "Sight Unseen" WORLD-WIDE
  • Personal possessions removed - shows you are committed to sell
  • Working Engine, Generator, appliances and accessories - maximises your offer at Auction
  • Full detail - First impressions count!
If you are missing some of the above, we can assist with referrals to professional Marine Surveyors, Marine Mechanics and Marine Electricians and Detailers in your area.

Note: A successful sale at Auction does happen quite regularly without any of the above, however at Marine Auctions our goal is to sell your boat as quickly as possible whilst maximising your return.

Find out more about Marine Online Auctions on this PDF.

Contact Marine Auctions now and let them guide you to a successful sale:

Marine Auctions Pty Ltd
Phone +61 07 32683614
Adrian +61 0418 783 358
Email,
www.marineauctions.com.au

