Marine Auctions: The safe way of either buying or selling any type of vessel
by Adrian Seiffert 17 Mar 14:00 PDT
Marine Auctions © Marine Auctions
As you are aware, the Covid-19 situation is rapidly evolving. However, it has not affected Marine Auctions sales.
Our online auction platform is the perfect format.
- Wanting to sell but worried about having contact with strangers?
- Wanting to buy, but concerned about the crowd?
NOW is the right time to Sell, and Buy a boat, by ON-LINE AUCTION
SELLERS: What are Boat Buyers looking for when they contact us?
- Maintenance History - gives the buyer confidence
- Engine Room that presents well for age - Clean / tidy shows pride in your asset
- Recent Out of water Survey - assists the decision to buy "Sight Unseen" WORLD-WIDE
- Personal possessions removed - shows you are committed to sell
- Working Engine, Generator, appliances and accessories - maximises your offer at Auction
- Full detail - First impressions count!
If you are missing some of the above, we can assist with referrals to professional Marine Surveyors, Marine Mechanics and Marine Electricians and Detailers in your area.
Note: A successful sale at Auction does happen quite regularly without any of the above, however at Marine Auctions our goal is to sell your boat as quickly as possible whilst maximising your return.
Find out more about Marine Online Auctions on this PDF.
